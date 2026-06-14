Oliver Tree, musician and Santa Cruz native, dies in helicopter crash

Oliver Tree performs with Subtronics at the Sahara stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Indio.

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Oliver Tree, a genre-defying singer-songwriter and Santa Cruz, Calif., native, was one of six people killed when two helicopters collided Sunday morning in Brazil, according to the Associated Press.

Tree, a quirky artist known for his highly theatrical music videos and crisp bowl cut, had been traveling through South America as a part of his world tour.

Tree’s hit song “Life Goes On” and collaboration “Miss You” with German DJ Robin Schulz earned him international recognition and climbed onto the Billboard Hot 100. He was 32.

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“I can’t believe Oliver is gone,” Schulz posted on Instagram. “You were such a lovely soul and a one of a kind character. Working with you on ‘Miss You’ was an honor. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who loved him.”

CNN Brazil reported Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, also known as Gaspi, was among those killed in the crash.

The mid-air collision occurred in Rio de Janeiro, with one of the helicopters landing in the parking lot of a car dealership, the AP reports. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

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Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4.

From July to October, he had shows scheduled throughout Europe, Australia and China. But, in one of his last social media posts, he made a point to spotlight an upcoming show on Aug. 9 in his hometown at the Quarry Amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz.

“Buy tickets rn,” he said, “or u might miss ur chance to see me perform live bruh!”