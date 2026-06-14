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Watch police rescue dogs locked in U-Haul near Temecula

Murrieta police officers recovered nearly two dozen dogs in hot, unventilated moving truck
Murrieta police officers recovered nearly two dozen dogs in hot, unventilated moving truck in early May in the Inland Empire.
(Murrieta Police Department)
Tony Briscoe.
By Tony Briscoe
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A suspect was arrested and arraigned last month on numerous animal cruelty charges after a police officer found nearly two dozen dogs in a hot, unventilated moving truck in the Inland Empire.

Murrieta Police Department dispatched officers to the 4100 block of Guava Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 1 after receiving a call about suspected trespassing, according to a department social media post.

Police found a 15-foot U-Haul truck abandoned on private property with two dogs in the cab. However, they also heard loud barking from the cargo hold.

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When police opened the roll-up door, they found 21 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels confined inside, several of which were pregnant. All of the dogs were rescued alive, though officers say they were left inside the moving truck for several hours.

“The cargo compartment lacked ventilation and air conditioning, and many of the dogs appeared neglected, exhibiting matted fur and limited access to food and water,” Murrieta Police Department officials said in a social media post.

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During the investigation, the owner of the dogs returned to the truck in an SUV with 12 additional dogs. The owner, who was not identified by police, was arrested at the scene. The suspect was charged with 21 felony counts of animal cruelty.

Animal Friends of the Valleys, a nonprofit animal shelter, assisted police at the scene. The organization’s animal control specialists took the dogs to their facility in Lake Elsinor for veterinary care and rehabilitation.

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Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

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