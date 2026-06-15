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B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Air Force Base in California

File photo of B-52H Stratofortress
(Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks / Associated Press)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber plane crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California Monday morning, leaving behind a major plume of smoke that could be seen across L.A. County’s high desert.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or killed in the crash. The air force base only confirmed in a post on social media that a B-52 Stratofortress crashed “shortly after takeoff” on the base’s airfield at 11:20 a.m.

“Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Edwards said in a statement.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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