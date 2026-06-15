B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Air Force Base in California

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber plane crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California Monday morning, leaving behind a major plume of smoke that could be seen across L.A. County’s high desert.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or killed in the crash. The air force base only confirmed in a post on social media that a B-52 Stratofortress crashed “shortly after takeoff” on the base’s airfield at 11:20 a.m.

“Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Edwards said in a statement.

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This is a developing story.