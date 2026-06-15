Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Readers’ favorite California beaches, California’s slow vote count and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Police kill 16-year-old boy in family disturbance in Santa Ana, officials say

A Santa Ana police SUV at a crime scene
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening by the Santa Ana Police Department after a family dispute, according to authorities.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening by Santa Ana police after a family dispute, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. after a man had called police and said his girlfriend’s son was under the influence, destroying property and had stabbed him, police officials said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 16-year-old armed with a knife, according to the release. The officers shot the teen, who died at the scene.

Advertisement

In domestic situations like this, arriving officers’ “main goal is to deescalate the situation,” Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters at the scene Sunday night. “Our officers did the best they could to de-escalate that situation ... from occurring into something fatal.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement