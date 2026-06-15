Police kill 16-year-old boy in family disturbance in Santa Ana, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening by the Santa Ana Police Department after a family dispute, according to authorities.

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A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening by Santa Ana police after a family dispute, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. after a man had called police and said his girlfriend’s son was under the influence, destroying property and had stabbed him, police officials said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 16-year-old armed with a knife, according to the release. The officers shot the teen, who died at the scene.

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In domestic situations like this, arriving officers’ “main goal is to deescalate the situation,” Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters at the scene Sunday night. “Our officers did the best they could to de-escalate that situation ... from occurring into something fatal.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.