Max fire threatens homes in Santa Clarita Valley, sparking evacuation warnings

A brush fire erupted Monday afternoon in the Santa Clarita Valley, threatening homes and sparking evacuation warnings, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire, one of several currently burning in Southern California, has charred more than 40 acres in the Pico Canyon Park area between tracts of homes in the foothills community of Stevenson Ranch.

An evacuation order has been issued for homes near the area of Sagrecrest Circle and Chicory Court, according to authorities.

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The fire, dubbed the Max fire, broke out around 4:20 p.m. in the hiking area of Pico Canyon Park, near Magnolia Lane, according to the Fire Department.

Aerial footage showed large flames burning near a cul-de-sac of homes as helicopters made water drops and hand crews on the ground worked to create a containment line.

This is a developing story.