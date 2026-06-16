Wildfire in Riverside County grows to 2,600 acres

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A fire that erupted in Riverside County on Monday has burned 2,600 acres and is 25% contained, according to state firefighting officials.

The Shore fire broke out on San Timoteo Canyon Road southwest of Calimesa before 3:30 p.m. Monday and grew to almost 100 acres in its first 30 minutes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

By 5 p.m., authorities were warning residents nearby to prepare for possible evacuations, and by 8 p.m., evacuation orders were issued. The California Highway Patrol also closed sections of the westbound 60 and 10 freeways as the fire spread Monday.

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An evacuation shelter for residents has been set up at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, and large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto.

Over 255 personnel, including helicopter and engine crews, are working to battle the flames, according to Calfire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.