Advertisement
California

Bear claws 19-year-old’s face and chest through window of Crestline home

A large bear along a road in Arcadia, Calif.
A large bear was spotted along Canyon Road near the San Gabriel Foothills in Arcadia, Calif., on March 25, 2020.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The bear attack occurred at a home in Crestline, a mountain community in San Bernardino County.
  • Darah Wood said the bear took a swipe at her son, causing deep lacerations to his face that required stitches.
  • California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers are trying to track down and capture the bear.

Darah Wood was approaching her 19-year-old son’s room early Monday when he stormed out with blood on his face.

A nosebleed, she thought. But when she peeked into his room, she saw a large black bear trying to get in through a window.

“The bear had reached in and clawed him,” she said in a phone interview. “There were a few surface-level scratches on his stomach and chest, but he had really gotten his face.”

Advertisement

She said she scared the bear away by screaming and banging a pot with a wooden spoon.

Mammoth Lakes, California-Sept. 5, 2024-A 500-pound bear, nicknamed Victor

California

California couple use hatchet, water bottle to fight off bear attack in Mammoth Lakes

A California couple attacked by a bear outside their eastern Sierra Nevada home have survived the encounter after fighting off the animal with a water bottle and a hatchet, authorities said.

Paramedics arrived and took her son, Kevin, who is autistic, to Loma Linda University Medical Center — a 39-minute drive from from their home in Crestline, a mountain community in San Bernardino County.

Wood said the bear’s claws had opened her son’s upper-right lip and nostril, requiring stitches. She said his mouth was swollen but that he was out of the hospital and recovering Wednesday.

Although bear attacks are rare, the incident has rattled some residents in the small mountain community and sparked a probe by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Advertisement

As part of their investigation, wildlife officers took a collection of potential DNA evidence from Kevin Wood and the residence and submitted the samples to a lab, the agency said in a written statement.

“The DNA results have come back from the lab, and CDFW wildlife officers will now be attempting to capture the offending bear,” the agency said.

Last week I took a vacation to Glacier National Park. The trip was full of hiking and beautiful views of nature. On May 28th, my last full day of hiking my friend and I were on the Grinnell Glacier trail. We were about 100 yards from the end of the trail where there was a snow field. My friend stayed back and I followed two hikers to the end, I took in the views, some pictures and about 10min later began heading back across the snow along the trail. About halfway down i noticed a smaller grizzly bear that was past me. I immediately checked my surroundings and no more than 15 feet above me on the mountainside was a larger grizzly. I did as you're told, I alerted the bear, but at that point I was so close it likely frightened the bear. As soon as it saw me it charged down and attacked me. I threw my arm up, it bit my arm, dragged me about 20-30ft, and took off. The encounter was terrifying and left me with a serious arm injury that required immediate medical attention. Thankfully there was a Pediatric ER doctor nearby who stabilized my arm and stopped the bleeding, another hiker made continuous sound to keep the bears from returning, another hiker was able to contact EMS via satellite and get the helicopter dispatched to our location. I was airlifted by helicopter to the nearest hospital where the emergency room staff, orthopedic surgeon, and hospital team worked tirelessly to stabilize me and begin my recovery. I've had three surgeries now and will need at least one more. Now, as I focus on healing, I am facing significant medical bills from the treatment and care I received. The costs are overwhelming, and I am reaching out for help to cover these expenses so I can continue my recovery without the added stress of financial hardship. I am deeply grateful for everyone who has supported me-from hikers Eric and Michaela, who helped stop the bleeding and saved my life, to Dr. Vaughn, my orthopedic surgeon, to my friend Chelsea, who helped me remain calm and help

California

Grisly affair: SoCal man survives grizzly bear attack in Glacier National Park

A San Diego man said he felt lucky to be alive and recovering at home this week after surviving a grizzly bear attack at Glacier National Park on May 28.

Darah Wood’s mother, Deena, said things could have been worse. She said she and her family have lived at the Crestline home since the late 1970s and have never experienced a bear attack.

The Woods said bears are known to wander into people’s backyards, often drawn by gardens and ponds, but that they typically flee at the sight of humans.

“But this guy is a little different,” Deena Wood said.

She believes the bear that attacked her grandson may be the same she saw in a pond near their home less than a week ago. She said that bear wasn’t easily scared.

“He just got out and lumbered away real slowly,” she said. “So he’s a little brazen, I would say.”

Advertisement
A bear takes a stroll on Highland Place in Monrovia on Friday morning.

California

Woman walking her dog in Monrovia is targeted by bear

“It kinda charged her,” said Monrovia Police Lt. Kevin Oberon. Police describe the black bear encounter as unusual.

Wildlife experts say human-bear conflicts are the result of people moving deeper into the wildlands, and that bears that wander into neighborhoods are often harmless and easy to frighten.

But some bears, experts note, adjust to human routines such as which days trashcans are put out so they can find food. Others are unafraid and can kill livestock, damage property and pose a public safety threat.

The Woods said they don’t wish harm on the bear but they hope that wildlife officers will be able to track it down so that it doesn’t hurt anyone else.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestWildlife & Pets

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement