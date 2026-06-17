Boyle Heights fire: What to know about safety orders, air quality

People cross the street at South Indiana Ave as black smoke rises from a blaze inside a massive cold storage facility in Boyle Heights in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

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A fire involving an ammonia gas leak inside a cold storage facility in Boyle Heights has prompted health orders over air quality.

Shelter in place

A shelter-in-place order was in effect from roughly from south of the 101 Freeway to Washington Boulevard, and east of Soto Street to Indiana Street.

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Residents in those areas were told to:



Close all windows and doors.

Turn off air conditioning/heating.

Bring all people and pets to an inside room.

Close vents.

Smoke advisory

A smoke advisory was issued for a broad swath of East Los Angeles, with members of the public urged to limit outdoor exercise and those with health issues to remain indoors.



L.A. County also urged residents to “use caution when outdoors in the area of Montebello, Monterey Park and surrounding areas. If sensitive to health issues, go indoors. Close all doors/windows and limit outside activities. Limit exposure to outdoor air. For emergencies call 911.”



The National Weather Service forecast for the area called for “southwest winds 6-12 mph to continue into the evening.”

Evacuations

A small number of people were evacuated from just around the fire.