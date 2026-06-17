Carjacking suspect injures 5 people in hit-and-run rampage into Culver City

A person lays on the ground and is attended to by emergency personnel after being struck by a vehicle in Culver City.

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A suspected carjacker led police on a wild pursuit through Culver City on Tuesday, hitting vehicles and pedestrians until he crashed at a McDonald’s restaurant and was taken into custody, according to multiple reports.

At least five people were injured, including a police officer, after the man carjacked someone at knifepoint in downtown Los Angeles around 7 p.m., KTLA reported.

According to the outlet, Culver City police received a report of a felony hit-and-run, as well as several calls from pedestrians who were nearly struck by the driver

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Police responded and a pursuit ensued, with the driver driving on the wrong side of the road at times and allegedly targeting pedestrians with his vehicle, according to CBS2.

“He seemed to be intentionally attempting to hit pedestrians throughout our city at a time where we have high pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” Jennifer Atenza, a spokesperson for Culver City police, told the station.

At least four pedestrians were hit and a police officer was injured, CBS reported.

The driver crashed in a McDonald’s parking lot and tried to run off but was caught, KTLA reported.

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Police also received several other calls of reports of people being struck at Braddock Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver Boulevard and Canfield Avenue, and Le Bourget Avenue and Culver Boulevard.