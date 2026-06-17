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Ex-officer for L.A. firefighters union charged with stealing from charity

Adam Walker, former secretary of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, was charged with grand theft.
Prosecutors announced the arrest of Adam Walker, former secretary of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, charging him with grand theft.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Photo of Alene Tchekmedyian
By Alene Tchekmedyian
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A former top officer of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s labor union was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft and forgery for allegedly stealing more than $82,000 from a charity for injured firefighters.

Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office announced the charges against Adam Walker, former secretary of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, at a news conference.

Walker “abused a position of trust for personal gain,” Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said alongside Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

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Walker opened a foundation bank account and transferred funds to his personal accounts, Bonta said, attempting to conceal those transfers with fake reimbursement records and forging receipts to mislead auditors. He used the funds for personal expenses, including online gambling, Bonta said.

Walker has been under scrutiny since 2024, when the local union’s parent organization, the International Assn. of Fire Fighters, suspended him from his union position and accused him of improperly depositing more than $75,000 of the charity’s funds into his personal accounts from December 2022 to January 2024. The IAFF accused him of using $5,000 for personal expenses.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Logo for the International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO CLC United Firefighters of Los Angeles City at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Ex-officer for L.A. firefighters union faces internal inquiry over charity finances

The International Assn. of Fire Fighters late last year suspended Adam Walker from the influential office of secretary of UFLAC and accused him of improperly depositing about $75,000 into his personal accounts, internal IAFF records show.

Walker, who continued to work as a firefighter, told The Times last year that those allegations were false. He said the account he drew from was not for the charity, the UFLAC Fire Foundation, but was set up for two golf tournaments to raise money for a disabled former firefighter. He said all of the deposits were reimbursements for his legitimate out-of-pocket expenses for the tournaments.

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“Not one penny of the money was foundation money,” he said. He said he understood that the deposits “look bad” but were a reflection of his “poor bookkeeping” and not any wrongdoing.

The Washington D.C.-based IAFF also suspended Walker from his positions as chairman and director of the foundation, which aids injured firefighters and their families, provides scholarships and is helping firefighters who lost their homes in the January fires.

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Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

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