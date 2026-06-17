In a dramatic vote, county board blocks LAUSD takeover of Locke High

In a dramatic turn, a county board has rejected an effort by the Los Angeles Unified School District to retake control of Locke High charter school in Watts, allowing an outside nonprofit to continue to run the campus based on the “best interest” of students.

After nearly two hours of consideration, the decision came down to a vote by members of the L.A. County Board of Education. The outcome was unknown until the tally flashed onto screens in the front of the meeting room in Downey.

Before the vote, three board members had spoken in support of the outside group — Green Dot Public Schools — and two against it. The outcome would hinge on the decision of the two board members who did not indicate how they were leaning.

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Adding to the apprehension was that Tuesday evening the graduation ceremony for Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy was unfolding at the same time the board considered its future. The Locke community was split between two emotional events.

When the votes were cast, Green Dot prevailed. By a 5-2 vote, the board rejected the evaluation of county’s own staff, which had sided with an L.A. school district characterization of the school as “chronically underperforming.”

The room erupted with cheers among Green Dot well-wishers who had packed the room by the dozens.

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“I want to come back next year to the school that has shaped me into who I am,” said 11th grader Genesis Castorena, before the vote. “Locke is not just a building. It is the people inside it.”

For board president James Cross disrupting the education of some 1,000 Locke students was an issue.

L.A. Unified, which denied the school’s charter renewal, would have had to create a new school from scratch on the Locke campus in about two months. About $7 million in Green Dot/Locke-specific grants would not carry forward. These grants pay for such services as mental health support, college-prep support and partnerships with other entities for career-technical training.

L.A. Unified officials believe in their ability to run Locke at least as well as Green Dot, which also operates other schools in the region. But under state law, to deny Green Dot’s pending five-year charter renewal, district officials had to make the case, using data, that the Locke High charter “failed to meet or make sufficient progress toward meeting standards that benefit pupils of the school” and that “closure is in the best interest of the pupils.”

Both L.A. Unified and county staff reached the same conclusion to deny the charter — based mainly on low scores on the 11th grade state test. They also cited such concerns as the high number of student absences and graduation rates that trailed nearby campuses.

Green Dot also had to make an argument on the merits.

Green Dot presented data indicating how much test scores and other academic measures improved after students enrolled in the charter school, which serves a high-poverty area where students and their families face steep challenges — and where the students’ test scores were low before they arrived at Locke.

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“Every program is designed with a single premise: Students facing the greatest barriers need the most intentional support,” said Green Dot Chief Executive Cristina de Jesus said. “Locke’s eight to one student-to-adult ratio ensures every student is known and consistently engaged by an adult invested in their growth,” she added, citing one example of the school’s operating ethos.

The staffing includes seven mental-health professionals and a foster-youth specialist.

Board member Theresa Montaño was not persuaded.

“I looked at this data over and over and over,” Montaño said. “The students were not achieving. There was red bleeding throughout the entire report,” she said, referring to the color of the indicators representing inadequate achievement levels.

To keep the school under Green Dot would represent an inappropriate continued experiment on kids, she said. L.A. Unified, in contrast, has proven it can run effective schools and returning to control of Locke would be an “opportunity.”

Board member Margaret Granado echoed that point, saying the campus would not return to the way it was the last time L.A. Unified was in charge, in 2008.

But board member Yvonne Chan said it was a disservice to students and staff at Locke to disregard the evidence of student growth. “Good intentions” would not be enough, but the school could demonstrate much more than that and had won the trust of the community and local officials, she said.

She challenged whether supplanting the charter is “in the best interest of the kids... To me, closing this school will have absolutely immediate, disastrous consequences.”

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The decision means that Green Dot will continue to manage a school that had been regarded as one of the worst — or at least one of the most challenging LAUSD campuses — when, in 2007, L.A. Unified approved a teacher-led petition to relinquish the school.

It was a first for L.A. Unified.

It also was a first for Green Dot, which typically had created new public charter schools from scratch, one grade at a time, to instill a strong culture of motivated families who assertively opt in.

In contrast, at Locke, Green Dot agreed to manage an existing, massively struggling, eyesore campus associated with periodic brawls, truancy, single-digit academic proficiency rates, a 40% graduation rate and few college graduates.

Although Locke improved markedly over 17 years, so have district-operated schools in the area. Recently, test score of nearby schools have exceeded those of Locke, even though Locke’s scores, too, have risen.