Hazardous materials crews battle Boyle Heights warehouse fire; shelter in place orders issued

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Shelter-in-place orders were issued in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to combat a massive blaze burning solar panels on the roof of a storage facility and sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky.

At least 80 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, including hazardous materials teams, were deployed to the conflagration at 1400 S. Los Palos St., according to a department spokesperson.

A shelter-in-place order was issued in areas east of the blaze due to the heavy smoke being generated, according to the LAFD. Residents in the affected area were warned of “hazardous materials nearby.”

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“Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors,” fire officials said in an alert. “Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions.”

Crews responded to the incident 2:35 p.m. ,when they took an offensive position battling the fire atop a 1,000-by-500-foot commercial building, according to the LAFD. Within the hour, all firefighters were called off the roof and out of the building as the situation grew more dangerous and crews transitions to a defensive posture.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA News showed crews spraying water at the roof from a distance as a thick black layer of smoke rose from the burning portion of the building and extended high into the air above.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.