Advertisement
California

Hazardous materials crews battle Boyle Heights warehouse fire; shelter in place orders issued

Firefighters are battling an explosive fire that broke out at a large storage facility in Boyle Heights
A massive fire broke out Wednesday at a Boyle Heights storage facility.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Shelter-in-place orders were issued in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to combat a massive blaze burning solar panels on the roof of a storage facility and sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky.

At least 80 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, including hazardous materials teams, were deployed to the conflagration at 1400 S. Los Palos St., according to a department spokesperson.

A shelter-in-place order was issued in areas east of the blaze due to the heavy smoke being generated, according to the LAFD. Residents in the affected area were warned of “hazardous materials nearby.”

Advertisement

“Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors,” fire officials said in an alert. “Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room and close all vents until you receive more instructions.”

Crews responded to the incident 2:35 p.m. ,when they took an offensive position battling the fire atop a 1,000-by-500-foot commercial building, according to the LAFD. Within the hour, all firefighters were called off the roof and out of the building as the situation grew more dangerous and crews transitions to a defensive posture.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA News showed crews spraying water at the roof from a distance as a thick black layer of smoke rose from the burning portion of the building and extended high into the air above.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestFires

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement