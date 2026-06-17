A Salinas man was sentenced for 7th DUI conviction. He was found asleep in an In-N-Out drive-thru line

Two CHP officers were alerted to a man asleep in a car an In-N-Out parking drive-thru line in Salinas. He was arrested for driving under the influence, marking his 7th DUI conviction.

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A Salinas man was sentenced to three years in state prison for his seventh DUI conviction, with four felony DUI convictions coming in the last 10 years, authorities said.

The man, identified as Carlos Alvarez, 33, of Salinas, was arrested on a felony DUI charge involving an incident in June 2025, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Alvarez was arrested at an In-N-Out restaurant in Salinas, when a security guard alerted California Highway Patrol officers to a “possible drunk driver that was asleep at the wheel in the drive through line.” When the CHP officers made contact with Alvarez, they immediately smelled the strong odor of “urine, vomit, and an alcoholic beverage coming from within the car,” according to prosecutors.

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Authorities arrested Alvarez on a felony DUI charge due to his prior convictions.

The district attorney’s office did not disclose what sentences, if any, were imposed on Alvarez for his prior convictions.

The case was investigated by CHP and was prosecuted by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office specialized DUI Vertical Prosecution Unit.