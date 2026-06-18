Jewish residents in Palisades say neighbor terrorized them; member of Lion Raisins family arrested

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A member of a family that runs a California raisin company is facing multiple hate crime charges after he allegedly terrorized his Jewish neighbors in Pacific Palisades.

On Wednesday, Bruce Lion, who was arrested over the weekend, was set to be arraigned. But the proceeding was reportedly postponed because the 64-year-old would not come out of his jail cell.

Lion was charged with one count of using threats or force because of someone’s beliefs and two counts of threatening “to commit a crime with intent to terrorize,” according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

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Police have released few details about the case. Lion remains in custody on $225,000 bail, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office. He did not reply to a request to comment through email. Court records did not list the name of an attorney representing him in his case.

Lion was taken into custody early Saturday morning in the Palisades after what a neighbor described as antisemitic tirades. He had allegedly been harassing his Jewish neighbors for several weeks, including making criminal threats, said Rabbi Zushe Cunin of Pacific Palisades’ Chabad Jewish Community Center.

Cunin, who lives in the home next to Lion’s, told The Times he couldn’t remember ever facing “this level of intense expression of antisemitism.”

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After he refused to come out of his cell on Wednesday, his arraignment was delayed, a Fresno-based ABC affiliate reported. It was set to be held Thursday, the D.A.’s office said.

If convicted on all the charges, Lions’ could face up to nine years and four months in state prison, the press release said.

Cunin said on Sunday that he had been a resident of the Westside community for more than 30 years. Earlier this year, Lion moved into an adjacent home, and the rabbi said that tensions began to rise.

Cunin detailed moments when Lion allegedly approached the rabbi’s wife and made antisemitic statements: “I hate you, Jews. You killed my lord and savior. Your husband killed my lord and savior.” Another instance included allegedly hosing down a congregant’s car.

This behavior allegedly went on for weeks, with several neighbors calling the police almost daily, according to Cunin.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide details on the investigation. The court documents do not detail the allegation or specifically mention anti-antisemitism.

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On Wednesday, Lion Raisins made its first public statement, saying reports about Lion’s alleged conduct were “deeply troubling.”

“We unequivocally condemn antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate, discrimination, and intolerance,” the statement said, according to a Fresno-based Fox affiliate.

The company added that Lion “does not actively participate” in the daily operations of the business.

Because Cunin is the director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, he usually hosts religious gatherings at his home, he said. But in recent months, several community members wanted to relocate these services. Cunin disagreed.

“I understand why many people would say just get out of here, but that’s not what we believe. We don’t believe in allowing people like this to terrorize the community,” Cunin said.

Times staff writers Tony Briscoe and Clara Harter contributed to this report.