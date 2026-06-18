SoCal sheriff’s deputy charged in 100-mph crash that killed groom-to-be, injured fiancée

A young couple riding in a Tesla were struck on Sept. 6, 2025, by a patrol vehicle allegedly driven at high speed by a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy.

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The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has filed criminal charges against a deputy accused of running a red light at 100 mph and colliding with another vehicle, killing a soon-to-be groom and severely injuring his fiancée.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Glynn Wilburn, 42, was charged Wednesday with one county of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing seriously bodily injury and a bodily injury enhancement allegation, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Riverside Dist. Atty. Michael Hestrin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The charges stem from a fatal collision in Beaumont that occurred on the morning of Sept. 6, 2025. Prosecutors say Wilburn was traveling about 100 mph on Cherry Valley Boulevard with lights and sirens activated, responding to a report of a shooting.

“Wilburn entered an intersection and collided with a civilian vehicle at approximately 71 mph,” the news release read. “The driver of the civilian vehicle was killed, and his fiancée, who was a passenger, suffered severe injuries.”

Families identified the victims as Gavin Hinkley, 21, and 20-year-old Madeline Fox. They said the couple were running errands for their wedding, which was weeks away.

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Earlier this year, the families filed a lawsuit against Wilburn and the law enforcement agency, among others.

At the time, Spencer Lucas, an attorney representing the families with the firm Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP, said that, although the deputy was responding to a call, law enforcement officers must operate with a reasonable level of safety and care.

“There’s no excuse for a cowboy cop to be barreling down a two-lane road through a red light. ... He was driving so far in excess of what would be reasonable,” Lucas said in an interview with The Times. “This tragic crash was completely preventable.”

Lucas could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said that, before the crash, a law enforcement dispatcher had confirmed over the radio that deputies were already at the scene and that there were no reports of injuries and the suspect had left the area.

The Riverside Sheriffs’ Assn., a union that represents law enforcement officers from various agencies in the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.