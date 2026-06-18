Shooting near Koreatown World Cup watch party leaves one man injured, suspect under arrest

A man is taken into custody near Seoul International Park on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

At least one person appeared to be injured and a suspected shooter was in custody following an incident near a watch party for the much-anticipated Mexico vs. South Korea game in Koreatown.

The gunfire occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near James M. Wood Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, near Seoul International Park, where crowds of people had gathered to watch the World Cup match, according to a Times reporter who witnessed the gunfire.

Times video taken at the scene shows one man lying on the ground, his leg bleeding, while armed police officers stand guard over a man being placed in handcuffs.

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This is a developing story.