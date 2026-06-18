Advertisement
California

Shooting near Koreatown World Cup watch party leaves one man injured, suspect under arrest

Lone gunman is apprehended near Seoul International Park.
A man is taken into custody near Seoul International Park on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
(Albert Brave Tiger Lee/Los Angeles Times)
Albert Lee. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Albert Brave Tiger Lee and Ruben Vives

At least one person appeared to be injured and a suspected shooter was in custody following an incident near a watch party for the much-anticipated Mexico vs. South Korea game in Koreatown.

The gunfire occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near James M. Wood Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, near Seoul International Park, where crowds of people had gathered to watch the World Cup match, according to a Times reporter who witnessed the gunfire.

Times video taken at the scene shows one man lying on the ground, his leg bleeding, while armed police officers stand guard over a man being placed in handcuffs.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement