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Double-murder suspect caught after CHP deploys spike strips, uses PIT maneuver

A murder suspect surrenders to law enforcement
A 48-year-old murder suspect is taken into custody after a pursuit with the CHP.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Pomona was arrested on Thursday after leading authorities on a chase into neighboring Kern County.

At around 3:30 p.m, the Pomona Police Department received a “shots-fired call with multiple individuals injured,” according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Two people died from their injuries.

As law enforcement responded to the incident, a CHP plane flew overhead to provide support while the agency tapped into its network of license plate readers to look for the suspect’s vehicle.

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The suspect was spotted about two hours later driving northbound on the 5 Freeway in a black Kia sedan near Roxford Street, officials said. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he did not yield, starting a pursuit.

Officers chased the suspect through several counties, including Kern and Los Angeles, for over an hour and 30 minutes.

The suspect was caught when officers used a spike strip on his tires and stopped the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, according to the CHP.

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“A double murder suspect was swiftly taken into custody today because of our partnership with Pomona Police Department, the quick thinking of our CHP crime suppression team, our CHP airplane, the IRIS unit … ,” said CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris in a statement.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Robert Galtman, according to ABC7. Galtman was booked Thursday night about 11:30 p.m. and is being held in lieu of $3.1 million bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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