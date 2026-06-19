Metro plans to extend Eastside light rail to Montebello. Residents express their views

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Residents in East L.A. are weighing the promise of a new Metro E Line extension with concerns over construction disruptions, small business impacts and whether more outreach is needed about the project.

The 4.7-mile extension of the Metro E Line would connect East Los Angeles to Montebello with four new stations. The project would relocate the existing Atlantic station underground, and include a mix of underground, aerial and street-level track transit.

The $7.9-billion project is expected to open for service between 2035 and 2037, according to Metro.

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Construction will begin in 2029 and last approximately eight to 10 years, pending full funding approval. It’s part of a wider plan to connect the E Line to the city of Whittier, though officials say the work will be built in two phases due to funding constraints.

While officials say the project is intended to reduce traffic congestion and ease pressure on local roads, residents at a recent community meeting focused more on the immediate impact and communication.

“Thirty days for comment on a complex issue like this is ridiculous. … We need better outreach,” said East L.A. resident Clara Solis about a 30-day public comment period ending June 26.

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Solis and others also raised concerns about how construction could affect traffic and disrupt local commerce, pointing to past transit projects.

“How is this going to impact the businesses? When the Gold Line went through, a lot of our businesses really suffered economically,” Solis added. “We want to see a presentation on that. You should have a presentation just on how it’s going to impact the businesses.”

East L.A. resident Kristie Hernandez said community outreach for the project should also extend to people who do not necessarily live within the immediate 200-foot project radius.

“We need to understand that folks who don’t necessarily live within that close proximity also frequent that area when they drive,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez advocated for a 90-day public comment window and also called for presentations on underground infrastructure, especially in the wake of the East L.A. pipeline that was punctured during construction work in late May. The rupture sent crude oil into the L.A. River.

“We do not want that to happen again,” she said.

Lucia Martinez spoke favorably about the extension plans, considering that she relies on buses to get around East L.A. to do her shopping. She said she looks forward to using Metro to travel to the Citadel Outlets as well as to her hospital in Pasadena.

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“As an older woman who became aware of this project, I think it is amazing because I am someone who does not drive,” she said.

Molina writes for the L.A. Local, a nonprofit news organization serving Los Angeles communities.