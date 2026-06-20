Behested payments aren’t illegal, but they are a problem. Especially for Newsom
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- Behested payments make an excellent target for pummeling the presidential contender.
- In California, Democratic and Republicans alike have used such payments.
After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the U.S. Department of Justice may be investigating his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, media and pundits pounced on millions in charity payments he has solicited for nonprofits, including ones she is involved in.
Those donations, known as “behested payments,” aren’t illegal in California, but, long before Newsom started asking for them, many have found them unsavory — with good cause. A behest, after all, is by definition a command or at least a strong suggestion.
Anytime a politician is commanding money, regardless of the purpose, there is at least the appearance that the giver — Meta, Google, Blue Shield for example — may expect something in return.
It may seem absurd that the Trump administration could be investigating Newsom for questionable ethics, when Trump has hawked everything from crypto-coins to sneakers from the Oval Office. But the problem Newsom now faces is that behested payments are actually skeevy, and legal or not, they make an excellent target for pummeling the presidential contender. Especially because some of the charities are tied to his wife.
Political watchdog fines Newsom for failing to report $5.5 million in solicited donations on time
The California Fair Political Practices Commission fined the governor $31,500 for failing to promptly report 36 behested donations, mostly tied to 2025 wildfire recovery efforts.
“The Newsom case has blown it wide open, but this has been an issue for years,” Sean McMorris told me. He’s the transparency, ethics and accountability program manager at Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization that has been raising alarms over behested payments for more than a decade.
McMorris said that while these payments don’t violate any laws, they are “ripe for abuse” because companies and people likely aren’t ponying up cash just to be good citizens. If you or I called up PG&E and asked them to give a few million to our favorite cause, I doubt we’d have much luck, even if it involved kittens, puppies or small children in need.
The entire system, McMorris points out, “doesn’t really work unless you’re shaking down people who you know need things from you as a politician.”
Jerry Brown used behested payments to get millions for charter schools he supported. Lesser luminaries such as mayors (including Antonio Villaraigosa, Eric Garcetti and Karen Bass, just to name the last three in L.A.) have used them for all kinds of stuff from jobs programs to fixing up official residences.
And it’s far from a Democratic thing. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, used them to pay for travel and after-school programs. Republican James Gallagher, who recently won a congressional seat, used them to fund computers for schools while he was in the state Legislature. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones has raised millions, including helping to get $800,000 in donations to fund a replica of a historic ship for the maritime museum in his San Diego district.
Trump himself could be considered king of behested payments, with his corporate-paid ballroom and birthday bash.
Literally, folks, find me a politician with an itty-bitty bit of clout, and I’ll show you a trail of behested payments stretching through their pet projects. For that reason alone, it’s unlikely that California legislators will take any action to curb them, especially now when doing so would appear as a criticism to Newsom and Democrats in general.
And, to be fair, behested payments can do a lot of good. Newsom supercharged behested payments during the pandemic, raising hundreds of millions for programs to get Californians through that social disaster.
For that reason and others, not all experts find them terribly troubling. Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor with an expertise in election and governance issues, points out that money in politics is nothing new and at least behested payments are (mostly) required to be acknowledged. Anything over $5,000 and the politician has to report it to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, which keeps a public database.
That makes behested payments far more transparent than, say, dark money donations to a mysterious political action committee. And at least the money is going to a good cause, be it historical ships or computers for kids.
“I actually don’t think that they’re the evil mechanism that other people do,” Levinson said. “I mean, my feeling is like, let’s live in reality, right? People are going to want to give as much money to or close to powerful people as possible, and I think that we have a choice between money going to independent expenditure groups or political committees or going to nonprofits.”
So behested payments in and of themselves might not be much of a headache for Newsom. But some of the payments Newsom solicited went to nonprofits Siebel Newsom is involved with, and which have paid her a salary. That proximity is uncomfortable for many of us. There is no distinction for a behest given to a charity with direct ties to the politician, but maybe there should be.
Still, salaries being paid by behested payments also aren’t illegal, and it’s been done before, even by Newsom. Villaraigosa was paid through behested funds for his work as the state “infrastructure czar” back in 2022. Bass considered paying former L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff through behested-funded nonprofits for his work after the recent fires before public scrutiny pushed him to forgo the funds.
Chabria: Trump goes after Newsom’s wife? Unsurprising, but also a new level of authoritarianism
The Department of Justice investigating Jennifer Siebel Newsom has all the appearances of the Trump administration seeking to stop a political rival who has a real shot at knocking MAGA out of the top office.
None of that is to say the Newsoms are off the hook in a federal investigation. Newsom’s office said that along with the FBI, agents from the IRS have been knocking on doors and asking questions. All of us — probably the Newsoms included — will just have to wait to see if the fine-tooth combs of the feds pick up any dirt.
If there is any lesson to be learned at this point, it’s about ambition and hubris. Behested payments are easy money for California politicians and business as usual — everyone does it. But maybe they shouldn’t. It’s not black or white.
Newsom is learning quickly what it means to have a powerful enemy like Trump, one who has shown he will use the full power of the American government for his own purposes. One who can tip the scales and slide white to gray and gray to felony.
Federal investigators do not like to come up empty-handed, and the wink-wink nature of behested payments creates just that kind of ambiguity that provides reasonable cause for investigation — a self-inflicted vulnerability that surely has every California politician nervous.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column argues that while behested payments are legal in California, they are inherently problematic because they resemble a “command” from an elected official to powerful interests, creating a strong appearance that donors such as large corporations expect something in return, even when no explicit quid pro quo is proven.
It contends that these payments are “ripe for abuse” because the system only functions when politicians are effectively asking people and companies that need government help or approvals for money, which makes the practice feel less like philanthropy and more like a soft form of shakedown.
The piece emphasizes that behested payments are not unique to Gov. Gavin Newsom and are used across party lines and levels of government, from governors like Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Los Angeles mayors and state legislators, which is precisely why the article suggests lawmakers are unlikely to reform or restrict them.
At the same time, the article acknowledges that behested payments can fund valuable public and charitable projects, noting that Newsom aggressively used the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for relief programs, and that many other politicians have directed such money to schools, after-school programs, jobs initiatives and cultural institutions.
The column highlights a particular ethical concern in Newsom’s case: that some behested payments went to nonprofits connected to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, which have paid her a salary, arguing that this proximity between official power, charitable giving and family income is uncomfortable, even if state law does not distinguish between behests to neutral charities and those tied to a politician’s household.[1][2]
It notes that salaries funded by behested money are not illegal and cites past examples, such as Antonio Villaraigosa being paid through behested funds for work as a state “infrastructure czar” and a proposed arrangement involving Steve Soboroff in Los Angeles, but uses these cases to underscore how normalized and murky the practice has become.
The article stresses that federal investigators from the FBI, IRS and Justice Department are reportedly looking into Newsom and Siebel Newsom’s finances, and while the column frames this as intersecting with Donald Trump’s willingness to use government power against political adversaries, it also underscores that the ambiguity surrounding behested payments gives investigators a broad gray area in which to search for potential violations.[1][2]
It suggests that the real lesson is about ambition and hubris: because behested payments are “easy money” and “business as usual” in California politics, officials have left themselves exposed to reputational damage and legal risk, and the article ultimately questions whether politicians should rely on this mechanism at all, despite its legality.
Even as it quotes election-law expert Jessica Levinson to note that behested payments are more transparent than dark money and that money will always flow toward power, the piece ultimately portrays the practice as a self-inflicted vulnerability for Newsom—especially as a potential presidential candidate—and as a systemic ethical problem that California has been too willing to accept.[1][2]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some legal and ethics experts emphasize that behested payments are tightly regulated rather than shadowy, pointing out that California law requires elected officials to report behested contributions over $5,000 to the Fair Political Practices Commission within 30 days, which creates a public database and makes this form of money-in-politics far more transparent than dark-money donations to outside groups.[1][2]
Building on that, the viewpoint reflected in Jessica Levinson’s comments holds that behested payments are not an especially “evil mechanism” compared with other channels of political money; instead, this perspective argues that if donors are inevitably going to seek proximity to power, it is preferable that their money support identifiable nonprofits and public purposes rather than flow into opaque independent expenditure committees.
Supporters of charitable fundraising by public officials further contend that behested payments have delivered major benefits to the public, noting that Newsom’s solicitations have helped fund wildfire recovery, pandemic relief and other disaster-related efforts, and that many officials in both parties have used the tool to support schools, after-school programs and local institutions without personal enrichment.[1][2]
From this vantage point, the recent enforcement action by the Fair Political Practices Commission is framed as evidence that existing guardrails are functioning: the FPPC fined Newsom $31,500 for failing to timely report 36 behested donations totaling about $5.5 million, treating the matter as a disclosure violation rather than as proof of corruption, and stressing that the administrative case is separate from any federal inquiry.[2][3]
Relatedly, some observers argue that focusing on the mere existence of behested payments risks conflating paperwork lapses with pay-to-play schemes; they note that Newsom has previously been fined for late behested reporting, but that these cases have centered on timing and compliance with the Political Reform Act—not on findings that policy favors were traded for donations.[2][3]
Newsom’s own public stance offers another counterpoint to the column’s emphasis on vulnerability: the governor has described the federal investigation as a “political witch hunt” designed to derail a potential 2028 presidential run and has denied wrongdoing, asserting that his fundraising for nonprofits falls within long-established, bipartisan norms in California politics.[1][2]
Additionally, reporting has indicated that at least some of the federal probes originated with whistleblowers and prosecutors in Sacramento rather than directives from Washington, suggesting to critics of the “weaponization” narrative that the investigations may be driven more by localized concerns about compliance and tax issues than by a top-down effort by Trump’s Justice Department.[2]
Finally, some campaign-finance and good-government advocates argue that if policymakers are worried about conflicts of interest, the solution should be clearer recusal and conflict rules for officeholders and their families—not an outright retreat from behested payments, which these voices see as a legitimate and uniquely transparent way to channel private money toward public and charitable ends in a system where political fundraising is unavoidable.