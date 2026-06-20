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Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies after stabbing a deputy in Lancaster

A man was fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff's deputies in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was stabbed by a man, who was then fatally shot by deputies in Lancaster on June 20, the sheriff’s department said.
(Don Luis Meza)
Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard
By Christopher Goffard
Staff Writer Follow
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A man stabbed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, then was fatally shot by deputies Saturday afternoon in Lancaster, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a complaint about a person wielding a knife about 2 p.m. at Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway in an unincorporated area of Lancaster.

The man stabbed one of the deputies, who was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries, according to the department. After being struck by gunfire, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

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The Sheriff’s Department did not make clear whether the deputy who was stabbed also shot the suspect. Neither the wounded deputy nor the dead suspect was publicly identified.

“We are grateful that our deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and will be returning home to their loved ones,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. “Incidents like this are a stark reminder that every day, law enforcement professionals like our Deputies step into unpredictable and rapidly evolving situations in service to protecting our communities.”

As is customary when deputies shoot a suspect, the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau have launched separate investigations.

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The L.A. County district attorney’s office will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified.

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Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

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