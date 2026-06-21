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Another day of smoky air, nasty smells and many questions in parts of L.A.

A man covers his face with his shirt while walking past an active fire fighting location.
A man covers his face with his shirt while walking past an active fire fighting location at 1400 Los Palos in Boyles Heights.
(Ethan Noah Roy/For The Times)
By Kayla Bartkowski
Stephen Battaglio and Josh Rottenberg
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From Dodger Stadium to downtown Los Angeles and the Eastside, Sunday was marked by periodic smoke from a Boyle Heights fire burning for a fifth straight day.

Weather officials say erratic winds have been sending smoke to different parts of the region this weekend. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a Particle Pollution Advisory to Monday afternoon, covering a large swath from the San Fernando Valley to Riverside County.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it made significant progress Sunday in battling the fire, but full containment remains unclear.

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Boyle Heights

At the city’s smoke relief center set up at Pecan Recreation Center, Ashley Campos, 18, said her family left their home on Hicks Avenue near the fire because of health concerns. Campos said her 44-year-old mother has asthma, her 9-year-old brother has epilepsy, and her 68-year-old grandmother is battling cancer.

Campos said the family lives about two blocks from the warehouse and could smell smoke inside their home. They looked into buying an air purifier but found them either too expensive or unavailable for immediate delivery.

“We didn’t want to even risk it,” Campos said of staying home. Her father has remained at the family’s house “just in case anything happens,” she said.

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Campos said the family has struggled to obtain an air purifier and has heard similar concerns from neighbors. “It’s really hard,” she said. “My dad tried looking for one, but he couldn’t find them.”

Los Angeles, CA - June 17, 2026 : Thick black smoke fills the air as fire and emergency crews battle a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

How to deal with the smoke, health effects of Boyle Heights cold storage fire

More bad air is expected around the Boyle Heights warehouses that has been burning since Wednesday.

Downtown L.A.

Wil Blake, who lives a block from Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, said he woke up Sunday morning to the smell of “soot and smoke” in the air, which reminded him of last year’s wildfires.

Blake said he keeps his windows open because his air conditioner has been out of service in recent weeks. He needed to shut them after noticing the smoke. He also wore a mask outdoors and went to a nearby Planet Fitness because he “needed to get some filtered air.”

East L.A.

At Yia Caffe, a coffee shop a few blocks from the warehouse fire, manager Leo Miguel said the smoke has been affecting both customers and employees. Miguel said many customers are opting to grab their drinks and go rather than linger outside as smoke drifts through the neighborhood.

The smoke smells “like chemicals and plastic,” Miguel said, adding that it leaves his mouth feeling dry and makes it “hard to breathe.” Business has slowed since the fire began Wednesday, he said, and conditions don’t appear to be improving.

“I don’t think it’s getting better,” Miguel said. “If anything, it’s getting worse.”

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Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

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