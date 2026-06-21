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Firefighters battle blaze at South El Monte shooting range

Firefighters are battling a fire near a South El Monte shooting range that sparked Saturday afternoon.

A worker who answered the phone shortly after 1 p.m. at LA Clay Shooting Sports Park, 831 Rosemead Blvd., said workers were evacuating all customers from the property where the fire started.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said on X that it responded to a fire in the nearby Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, and that as of 1:30 p.m., forward progress of the fire was contained at 10 acres.

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Multiple fire crews were working to contain it before it reached the surrounding vegetation.

A short video posted on X showed a massive plume of smoke rising 9 miles east of a fire at a Boyle Heights cold storage facility that has been burning since Wednesday.

Fire officials have not released any additional information on the South El Monte fire.

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