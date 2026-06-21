Photos: ‘Machine Dreams: Rainforest’ exhibition

“Machine Dreams: Rainforest” is the inaugural exhibition of Dataland, the Museum of AI Arts, situated at Frank Gehry’s the Grand LA in Los Angeles. Open from June 20, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2027, and developed by Refik Anadol Studio, the exhibition unfolds across five galleries and 25,000 square feet of public space, redefining the museum as a site of continuous production where art is no longer a finished object but emerges in real time through the interplay of data, computation and human presence.

At the heart of the exhibition is the Large Nature Model (LNM), the world’s first open-access multimodal AI trained solely on nature data, drawing on more than 500 million images responsibly sourced from institutions including the Smithsonian, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Getty, iNaturalist and London’s Natural History Museum. The LNM is hosted on Google Cloud infrastructure in Oregon, operating on 87% carbon-free renewable energy.

A visitor takes the escalator down to the first portal at Dataland. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Visitors are immersed in imagery at Dataland. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Media artist Refik Anadol, second from right, stands with the first visitors at Dataland. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 4 1. Benjamin Feinberg, foreground, and his wife, Amy, are immersed in a changing kaleidoscope of imagery in the Infinity room. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors explore images at the museum. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Millie Csakberenyi, 4, uses an interactive tablet to add to imagery on the screen in front of her. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor creates a ghostly character surrounded by imagery. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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A child watches as an explosion of imagery happens before her in the Infinity room. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)