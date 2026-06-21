Advertisement
California

Photos: ‘Machine Dreams: Rainforest’ exhibition

A child chases a digital hummingbird in the Infinity room at Dataland
A child chases a digital hummingbird in the Infinity room at Dataland, billed as the world’s first museum of AI arts. The show is an immersive exhibition by Refik Anadol Studio that uses artificial intelligence, ecological data and audience interaction to explore the relationship between technology and the natural world.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina, of Photo stands for a portrait
By Genaro Molina
Staff Photographer Follow

“Machine Dreams: Rainforest” is the inaugural exhibition of Dataland, the Museum of AI Arts, situated at Frank Gehry’s the Grand LA in Los Angeles. Open from June 20, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2027, and developed by Refik Anadol Studio, the exhibition unfolds across five galleries and 25,000 square feet of public space, redefining the museum as a site of continuous production where art is no longer a finished object but emerges in real time through the interplay of data, computation and human presence.

At the heart of the exhibition is the Large Nature Model (LNM), the world’s first open-access multimodal AI trained solely on nature data, drawing on more than 500 million images responsibly sourced from institutions including the Smithsonian, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Getty, iNaturalist and London’s Natural History Museum. The LNM is hosted on Google Cloud infrastructure in Oregon, operating on 87% carbon-free renewable energy.

A visitor takes the escalator surrounded by pink lighted screens
A visitor takes the escalator down to the first portal at Dataland.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
People sit and stand in a room surrounded by swirling purple lights
Visitors are immersed in imagery at Dataland.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
show creator Refik Anadol.
Media artist Refik Anadol, second from right, stands with the first visitors at Dataland.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

1

Benjamin Feinberg and his wife Amy.

2

Benjamin Feinberg and his wife Amy, are immersed in the Infinity room.

3

Benjamin Feinberg and his wife Amy, are immersed in the Infinity room.

4

Benjamin Feinberg and his wife Amy, are immersed in the Infinity room.

1. Benjamin Feinberg, foreground, and his wife, Amy, are immersed in a changing kaleidoscope of imagery in the Infinity room. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors look at a row of lighted screens on a wall
Visitors explore images at the museum.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A young child in from of a lighted display
Millie Csakberenyi, 4, uses an interactive tablet to add to imagery on the screen in front of her.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A visitor creates a ghostly character surrounded by imagery
A visitor creates a ghostly character surrounded by imagery.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
A child watches an explosion of imagery on a giant screen
A child watches as an explosion of imagery happens before her in the Infinity room.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Visitors are immersed in streaks of color
Visitors are immersed in imagery.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement