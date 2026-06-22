Shooting inside Chico library leaves 2 adults dead, child injured; suspect in custody

The Chico Branch of the Butte County Library was the site of a deadly shooting on Monday evening.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two people have died and a man is in custody following a shooting at a library in Chico on Monday evening, authorities said.

The Chico Police Department received a 911 call at 5:12 p.m. about an active shooter inside the Chico Branch of the Butte County Library, Police Chief Billy Aldridge said at an evening news conference. The call audio captured gunshots and screaming, he said.

Two adults were killed, and a child was transported to the hospital with a minor injury, he said.

Advertisement

As officers entered the building, “the suspect fled out the back of the library where Chico police officers had already set a perimeter and were able to take him into custody shortly thereafter,” Aldridge said. The suspect used a single firearm as a weapon, and no shots were exchanged between the shooter and officers.

A video captured by a civilian appeared to show police handcuffing a person lying on the ground in a grassy area outside of the library.

Streets surrounding the scene at Sherman Avenue and East 3rd Street will remain closed “late into the night,” and members of the public are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation continues, Aldridge said.

Advertisement

Police have not released any information on the suspect’s motive or relation, if any, to the victims. The victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“This evening was obviously very sad, traumatic for a lot of people, very traumatic for our community,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to the families of those involved.”

Aldridge said he did not anticipate police releasing further information until Tuesday morning.