Boy, 13, gets out of ride ahead of 50-foot drop in mishap at Disneyland

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There was a mishap Sunday evening on a Disneyland log flume ride that led to a 13-year-old being transported to a hospital, according to Disney Resort officials.

The teen exited the log vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before it was over, resort officials said in a statement Monday. Reddit posters who claimed to be witnesses said the youth then slid down the last drop of the ride. According to the theme park, the water ride ends in a dramatic 50-foot drop.

Resort officials did not confirm that the teen fell but said “as a precaution, he was evaluated at a local hospital and released.”

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Immediately after the incident, the ride was halted by cast members, the officials said.

Posts about the incident appeared on the Disneyland subreddit late Sunday, when one user said that they saw “quite a few security personnel” and medics near the exit of the ride at around 6:40 p.m. but that the ride was still in operation.

The ride was later closed for the evening following the incident and opened back up Monday, resort officials said.