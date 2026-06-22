Effort to retrieve sunglasses from vault toilet traps man in stinky situation

A man visiting Shaver Lake in Fresno County had an unfortunate mishap over the weekend that left him stranded inside a campground vault toilet, authorities said.

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A man found himself in a stinky situation after dropping his sunglasses into a campground vault toilet in Shaver Lake on Saturday.

After the sunglasses tumbled into the toilet, the man went after them. That’s when he got stuck.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department and CalFire responded to a call at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday for a man stuck in a confined space, the Sheriff’s Department told The Times.

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The confined space was the waterless, non-flushing holding tank for the toilet.

The man was in the tank for about 10 to 15 minutes before being removed, authorities said.

After being extracted from the tank, the man avoided any major injuries and was sprayed down to decontaminate him by the responding CalFire unit before leaving the scene, KTLA reported.

The sheriff’s spokesperson, asked if the man was at least able to retrieve his glasses, said he did not know the fate of the eyewear but suspected they may have been lost to the vault.

Authorities added that these types of incidents are incredibly rare.

