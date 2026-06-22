Heat, humidity ahead for Southern California. Here’s where it will be hottest

Figures atop a billboard seem to reach skyward last week along Slauson Avenue.

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If it’s starting to feel a little stuffy around here, it’s not just you, it’s a preview of what’s coming for the rest of the week in Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat spell expected to peak on Wednesday is also going to be coupled with something Southern Californians aren’t typically used to — higher than average humidity.

“The humidity is going to make the weather a few degrees warmer than the standing temperature,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Devin Black.

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Much like a heat wave baking parts of Europe this week, the incoming heat wave will pose a greater risk for sensitive populations, including the very young, elderly and those active outdoors and without air conditioning.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the middle to upper 90s in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys on Wednesday, Black said. For the Los Angeles basin, including Inglewood and Downtown Los Angeles, it’s expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

There’s also a threat of thunderstorms, especially Tuesday going into Wednesday across Los Angeles County, he added.

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The weather service has issued a heat advisory from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday for the eastern San Fernando Valley, eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, western San Fernando Valley, western San Gabriel Mountains and the Highway 14 corridor, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to cool down after Thursday but will stay above average through the weekend.

The weather service advises locals to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on family members and neighbors.

“Take extra precautions when outside,” the heat advisory says. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”