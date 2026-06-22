‘This crisis is not over.’ Boyle Heights fire keeps burning as officials warn of polluted air

Firefighters work to put out the warehouse fire on Monday in Boyle Heights.

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With the Boyle Heights fire burning for a sixth straight day, here is an update on the latest conditions:

When do officials hope to have the fire contained?

Los Angeles Fire Chief Jaime Moore said he was hopeful that crews would extinguish the stubborn blaze burning inside a cold storage facility by the middle of the week and return the building to its operator, Lineage Logistics, on Friday.

What was the firefighting strategy on Monday?

Firefighters continued their campaign to pull apart the structure and get at the flames hidden inside as additional crews arrived from across the region to assist with the fire battle on Monday.

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“Heavy equipment operators are systematically removing sections of the exterior walls, which is allowing our firefighters to direct water streams into previously inaccessible areas of the building and extinguish the remaining spots of fire,” said Moore.

Crews are using water cannons to blast about 12,000 gallons of water per minute at pallets of products that are burning on 65-foot-tall, 600-foot-long metal racks inside the storage facility, he said.

What about air quality?

Officials say less smoke is coming from the fire zone, but it is still a source of bad air in the region. Moore said fire activity continued to decrease throughout Monday and that smoke conditions in surrounding areas had “improved significantly.”

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L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said air quality had varied over the course of the incident.

“Right now in some areas that were unhealthy yesterday, they’re good, or they’re moderate, and in other areas they’re still very unhealthy,” he said Monday afternoon. He recommended residents refer to the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s online map for the most up-to-date information on air quality in their area.

The South Coast AQMD extended a Particle Pollution Advisory until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It covers a large swath of central Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

Residents in the area remained concerned about health effects.

“I want to be very clear that this crisis is not over,” said City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents Boyle Heights, on Monday. “Families are still dealing with the smoke, odor, ash, closed parks and community spaces, disrupted routines and serious concerns about what they are breathing. And people are tired, they are anxious, and they deserve answers.”

What can residents do to protect themselves?

Officials have said the main public health concern for those being affected by smoke is fine particles that can irritate the ears, nose, throat and lungs, as well as exacerbate heart and lung conditions. Children, the elderly, pregnant woman and people with preexisting heart and lung conditions are likely to be most sensitive to particle pollution, Davis said.

Residents can contact City Councilmember Jurado’s office at (323) 526-9332 or fill out an online form to request an air purifier.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Health has issued some basic tips if you are dealing with smoke from the fire:



If you smell smoke or see smoke or ash at ground level, avoid vigorous physical activity and remain indoors with doors and windows closed.

Run an air purifier if available.

Avoid using a whole-house fan or swamp cooler, as they can bring polluted air indoors.

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly or have children.

Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas with heavy smoke or where ash is present.

If it’s too hot to keep windows and doors closed, go to a public place like a library or shopping center to stay cool and protect yourself from harmful air.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth, and don’t smoke.

If you experience symptoms such as severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue, contact your doctor or go to urgent care. For life-threatening symptoms, call 911. The city opened a smoke respite shelter at Pecan Recreation Center at 145 S. Pecan St., while the county opened one in City Terrace Park at 1126 N. Hazard Ave.

Times staff writers Hayley Smith and Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.

