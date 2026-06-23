California Class of 2026 sets record for completed financial aid applications

California’s Class of 2026 surpassed a 70% completion rate for financial aid applications this year, setting a new record, as part of the state’s campaign to boost FAFSA dollars for students, according to the California Student Aid Commission.

“High school seniors, you made history this year,” said Daisy Gonzales, the commission’s executive director. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our students, families, educators, and community partners across the state.”

The record completion rate puts the state one step closer to its target goal of an 80% financial aid application completion rate by 2030. The goal was set shortly after a 2022 state mandate made the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the California Dream Act application a graduation requirement. More than 325,000 California high school seniors completed their applications this year, a roughly 16% increase from 2019.

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The rising costs have made students increasingly skeptical of dividends paid from a college education. In response, school districts across the state have ramped up outreach and persuasion to help students access aid, including the state’s CalGrants and Pell Grants. Schools in San Diego County, for example, increased their completion rate from 49% in 2019 to 65% in 2026 with schools completing applications for a cash prize.

“The data tells a different story than the headlines: students have not abandoned postsecondary education,” said Catalina Cifuentes, chair of the commission. “They are actively pursuing diverse pathways, including career and technical education programs that lead to meaningful careers.”

Students planning to attend a community college still have until Sept. 2 to complete their FAFSA or CADA application.

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Sanganeria is a reporter for EdSource, a nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism organization covering education in California.