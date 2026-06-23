Family says police fatally shot teen during mental health crisis, files claim against city of Santa Ana

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The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Santa Ana police filed a claim against the city, accusing officers of shooting the teen seven or eight times without warning.

The incident occurred June 14 when officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to a family disturbance in the 3400 block of South Main Street. A person called 911, reporting that the boy was “under the influence, destroying propery” and had stabbed the caller, according to police.

The 15-year-old was later identified as Jaden Michaca.

Jaden Michaca in an undated photo. The teenager’s family has filed a lawsuit following his fatal shooting by police. (Carrillo Law Firm)

The boy’s family announced the claim against the city of Santa Ana at a news conference Tuesday, saying the shooting “was a result of the negligent employment, negligent retention, negligent supervision and negligent training” by the city. The City Manager’s Office did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. A claim is typically a precursor to a lawsuit. The family’s claim seeks at least $10,000 but does not specify the exact amount the family is seeking.

The claim, filed on behalf of the boy’s mother, Maribel Michaca and the estate of the child, says Santa Ana police were aware of the boy’s severe mental health issues and crises. Jaden had been placed on numerous mental health holds by the department prior to the shooting, the claim says.

When officers arrived at the scene, according to the department, they could hear the boy and his mother arguing inside the home. Officers said they “forced open” the door of the apartment and made contact with the boy, who was holding a knife. “During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Santa Ana police said in an emailed statement.

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Maribel Michaca says she was injured in the June 14 shooting by police that killed her 15-year-old son. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The family said in the claim that officers did not make “any efforts to de-escalate but instead used deadly force” when the boy was not “an imminent deadly threat to any Santa Ana Police Officer.”

The boy was shot seven to eight times without any warnings or attempts to use “any available” de-escalation techniques or so-called less-than-lethal weapons such as a stun gun, the claim says.

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The claim also says the mother of the boy was struck by gunfire and sustained injuries to her hand.

The department disputed the claim made by the family that the original 911 call was made as a “request for mental health services.”

Times staff writers Summer Lin and Allen Schaben contributed to to this report.