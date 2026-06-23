Fresno man sentenced for mailing more than 22 pounds of meth through U.S. mail

Mail carriers load their trucks at the U.S. Postal Service in Van Nuys, Calif., on the morning of Sept. 9, 2020. A Fresno man was sentenced for sending illegal drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.

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A Fresno man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting drugs through the U.S. mail, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Isaac James Ocejo, 22, mailed several packages containing methamphetamine and fentanyl between July 2023 and October 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California.

In August 2024, Ocejo sold 10 pounds of methamphetamine to an individual in Fresno. The following month, he and co‑defendant Isaac Estrada sold an additional 10 pounds to an individual at Trolley Creek Park in Fresno in broad daylight, according to prosecutors.

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According to a news release, the packages were mailed from Fresno addresses to other states. Ocejo mailed about 22 pounds of meth and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, in total.

On Jan. 26, Ocejo pleaded guilty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. On Nov. 7, 2025, Estrada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and distributing methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 46 months in prison in August 2025.