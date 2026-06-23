Advertisement
California

Fresno man sentenced for mailing more than 22 pounds of meth through U.S. mail

Mail carriers load their trucks at the United States Postal Service (USPS) in Van Nuys, Calif.
Mail carriers load their trucks at the U.S. Postal Service in Van Nuys, Calif., on the morning of Sept. 9, 2020. A Fresno man was sentenced for sending illegal drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A Fresno man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting drugs through the U.S. mail, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Isaac James Ocejo, 22, mailed several packages containing methamphetamine and fentanyl between July 2023 and October 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California.

In August 2024, Ocejo sold 10 pounds of methamphetamine to an individual in Fresno. The following month, he and co‑defendant Isaac Estrada sold an additional 10 pounds to an individual at Trolley Creek Park in Fresno in broad daylight, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

According to a news release, the packages were mailed from Fresno addresses to other states. Ocejo mailed about 22 pounds of meth and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, in total.

On Jan. 26, Ocejo pleaded guilty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. On Nov. 7, 2025, Estrada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and distributing methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 46 months in prison in August 2025.

More to Read

CaliforniaNewsCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement