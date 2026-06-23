Man reportedly falls from nearly 600-foot Nevada Fall in Yosemite. An investigation is underway

A file photo of Nevada Fall near Liberty Cap in Yosemite National Park, Calif., taken March 28, 2016. A man reportedly fell from the fall. The National Park Service is investigating the incident.

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Reports of a 23-year-old man falling from Yosemite National Park’s nearly 600-foot water fall are under investigation by the National Park Service, according to authorities.

A Yosemite spokesperson offered minimal details about the June 20 incident at Nevada Fall except to confirm that a 23-year-old male was involved and that “emergency personnel responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.”

According to a Reddit user, a group of friends was dragged down by the current at the top of Nevada Fall, which is located below the granite dome, known as Liberty Cap.

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“A person nearby handed the girl a branch and she was rescued,” the user wrote. “But the other person couldn’t attach to anything and went with the current to the fall.”

Another Reddit user wrote that they witnessed a recovery operation near Mist Trail, which leads up to the fall.

“I was hiking Mist Trail this afternoon when people in yellow shirts (my first time there, guessing they’re emergency response of some sort) rolled a body bag down the granite steps on an off-road stretcher,” according to the post. “We all had to step to the side so they could make it down the steps.”

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In 2018, a teenager visiting from Israel fell to his death while trying to take a selfie at the edge of the Nevada Fall, according to the Fresno Bee.