Man allegedly strangled a woman in Target until customers stopped him, prosecutors say

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A man who walked into a Target store in Simi Valley and attacked customers, strangling one, in a violent incident captured on video has been charged with multiple felonies in Ventura County, prosecutors announced.

Rejean Morgan Tabor, 34, was charged Monday with attempted murder, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of child abuse and assault, in connection with the June 17 incident, the Ventura County district attorney’s office said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Tabor walked into a Target store, approached a female shopper from behind and began strangling her and covering her mouth and nose. A customer captured the incident in a series of clips posted on Facebook.

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In the video, a man can be seen attacking a woman on the ground as another woman tries to pull him off from behind. That woman falls backward and the attacker gets up and approaches her before the video cuts out.

The video then cuts to the attacker facing off with two men who have intervened, exchanging punches with one of them before running through the store with the men in pursuit. Other customers are heard in the background screaming and crying. One woman says the woman who was being strangled was nearly dead when the attacker was confronted.

The video then cuts to the produce section of the store, where two officers stand off with the man who authorities say is Tabor, tackling him to the ground and handcuffing him.

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Prosecutors said the incident occurred less than 14 hours after Tabor was released from custody on mandatory supervision, after he completed his sentence for two separate Ventura County criminal cases.

Tabor did not enter a plea at his arraignment Monday because his defense attorney raised doubts about Tabor’s competency to stand trial. He will remain in custody with a competency hearing scheduled for July 16. His bail is set at $750,000.