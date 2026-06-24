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Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Northern California, hitting Mendocino County

Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Staff Writer Follow

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has hit Mendocino County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A person who picked up the phone with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office in the city of Willits, said the quake was felt and “we’re taking lots of calls.”

“Strong” shaking, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, was felt in Willits, according to the USGS. In general, that intensity of shaking is strong enough to be felt by everyone and be frightening.

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The intensity of shaking was considered “moderate” in Ukiah; “light” in Fort Bragg, Lakeport, Clearlake, and Cloverdale; and “weak” in the Sonoma County cities of santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma, the USGS said.

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Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

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