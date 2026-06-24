Ex-curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum arrested after allegedly filming people inside his bathroom

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Bay Area pop culture writer and former curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum was arrested earlier this month after allegedly filming people inside his bathroom during a birthday party.

Andrew Farago, 54, hosted a birthday party at his South Berkeley house on May 23 and allegedly used a cellphone to secretly record people using his bathroom, according to court records.

Berkeley police confirmed that Farago was arrested June 3 on suspicion of invasion of privacy by using a hidden camera to secretly record someone under their clothing.

Advertisement

During the party, a woman found a video showing Farago “setting the phone up, concealing it with a towel, and aiming it to record people’s genitalia as they used the restroom,” Berkeley police said in court records.

Farago “made admissions and also stated that he had deleted the videos” from his phone and iCloud, according to Berkeley police.

Farago allegedly emailed guests after the party, writing: “I hid my phone in our bathroom for the purpose of spying on our guests, my closest friends in the world. I had never done anything like that before and don’t know what possessed me to do it,” according to court records. “This was an inexcusable violation of your privacy and our friendship and I am prepared to face whatever consequences will come from this tremendous lapse in judgment.”

Advertisement

Farago was listed as the curator at the San Francisco Cartoon Art Museum but a museum representative confirmed to KRON4 that Farago is no longer employed there.