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Ex-curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum arrested after allegedly filming people inside his bathroom

Facade of the Berkeley Police and Berkeley Fire Department.
Berkeley police arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly filming people inside his bathroom during a birthday party.
(Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A Bay Area pop culture writer and former curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum was arrested earlier this month after allegedly filming people inside his bathroom during a birthday party.

Andrew Farago, 54, hosted a birthday party at his South Berkeley house on May 23 and allegedly used a cellphone to secretly record people using his bathroom, according to court records.

Berkeley police confirmed that Farago was arrested June 3 on suspicion of invasion of privacy by using a hidden camera to secretly record someone under their clothing.

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During the party, a woman found a video showing Farago “setting the phone up, concealing it with a towel, and aiming it to record people’s genitalia as they used the restroom,” Berkeley police said in court records.

Farago “made admissions and also stated that he had deleted the videos” from his phone and iCloud, according to Berkeley police.

Farago allegedly emailed guests after the party, writing: “I hid my phone in our bathroom for the purpose of spying on our guests, my closest friends in the world. I had never done anything like that before and don’t know what possessed me to do it,” according to court records. “This was an inexcusable violation of your privacy and our friendship and I am prepared to face whatever consequences will come from this tremendous lapse in judgment.”

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Farago was listed as the curator at the San Francisco Cartoon Art Museum but a museum representative confirmed to KRON4 that Farago is no longer employed there.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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