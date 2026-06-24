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Three dead after car plunges 400 feet off embankment in Santa Cruz mountains, CHP says

Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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Three people are dead after losing control of their vehicle and going off an embankment in the Santa Cruz mountains, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash west of Redwood Gulch Road off Highway 9 at 9:36 p.m. Monday, according to the San José office of the California Highway Patrol.

A 2024 BMW M3 was eastbound on the two-lane highway that slopes downhill when the driver lost control, veering off-road and down a steep embankment, the CHP said. The car fell about 400 feet, according to Ross Lee, a CHP public information officer.

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“SR-9 is a windy mountainous road,” Lee said. “We have responded to crashes on SR-9 in the past to varying degrees of severity or injury.”

The driver was a 21-year-old man from Yuba City, and the two passengers were a 17-year-old boy from San José and a 27-year-old man from Salem, Ore. All three died in the crash.

Officials said the highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours as officers investigated. The identities of the victims have not been released.

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Lee told The Times the CHP’s details of the incident were preliminary and subject to change.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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