Timing of July 4th fireworks couldn’t be worse for Big Bear eaglets, advocates say

Sandy and Luna, perched beside the family nest Tuesday, will be teetering on the brink of safe flight just as an explosive fireworks will be held in the vicinity, a new petition says.

What’s more American than fireworks on the Fourth of July? How about protecting a beloved family of bald eagles, environmental advocates say.

Last year, a petition to halt Big Bear Lake’s annual fireworks display collected more than 40,000 signatures from people concerned that the event would disturb the area’s famous bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow.

This year, opponents say that the stakes are higher because the couple’s nest is home to two young eaglets — Sandy and Luna — who have yet to take flight. A new petition has been started asking the city to either move the fireworks launch site farther from bald eagle habitat or to consider alternative celebrations such as drone light shows.

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“On July 4th, Sandy and Luna may still be developing the coordination, strength, and flight skills necessary for safe fledging,” states this year’s petition, which so far has collected more than 12,500 signatures. “Sudden explosive noise, concussive blasts, and bright flashes have the potential to startle young birds, creating unnecessary risk during a critical period of development.”

Big Bear tourism officials have doubled down on the decision to move forward with the celebration, citing the vital role it plays in supporting the local economy.

“The fireworks show is a long-standing community tradition and an important economic driver for Big Bear’s local businesses, workers, restaurants, lodging properties, recreation providers, and families,” Visit Big Bear, the region’s tourism marketing agency, said in a statement. “That context is especially important this year after another low-to-no snow winter, which directly impacted many of our neighbors, employees, and small businesses.”

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Jackie and Shadow became internet sensations thanks to the live webcams maintained in their nest by nonprofit organization Friends of Big Bear Valley, which is an outspoken voice for conserving eagle habitat.

Although the petition against the fireworks was not started by the nonprofit, the group shares concerns about the event and sent a letter to officials last month outlining the harms caused by the fireworks.

“While there are numerous environmental factors with fireworks, for Jackie and Shadow, the biggest danger is the disturbing noise causing them to fly at night,” Jenny Voisard, a media representative for FOBBV told The Times. “While they have excellent eyesight during the day, eagles do not have good night vision.”

Voisard said the group was also worried about the eaglets, who are at a sensitive time in their lives. After Jackie and Shadow lost their first clutch of eggs to ravens in January, they produced a rare second clutch in April, meaning new eaglets Sandy and Luna will be just 12 weeks old during the fireworks.

Last year, Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets (Sunny and Gizmo) were about a month older during the fireworks show and had already grown enough feathers to fly away from the nest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent a letter last year saying that, because the young birds were capable of independent flight, there was not a risk that the fireworks would cause nest failure.

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Jackie and Shadow did depart the nest during last year’s show but returned safely afterward.

Sandy and Luna, however, are in a more vulnerable position. Recent web cam recordings show them practicing flapping their wings and venturing out onto the nest’s outer branches, and FOBBV believes they will fledge on or around the 4th of July.

“Whether they are still in the nest or newly fledged, they will depend on Jackie and Shadow to care for them,” the nonprofit said in its letter to officials. “If, as in the past, Jackie and Shadow were to flee the habitat area for a few days, this could put the eaglets in danger at this important time of their lives.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has, thus far, not weighed in on the potential effects of this year’s show.

Visit Big Bear said the decision to move forward with the event was not made lightly and that organizers were working with the fireworks provider to reduce the loudest booms where possible. The organization also noted that the barge carrying the fireworks was around two miles from Jackie and Shadow’s nest and that the show was scheduled to finish in under 30 minutes.

“Big Bear loves these eagles too,” the organization stated. “Our goal is to continue a responsible, professionally managed community tradition while keeping stewardship at the center of the conversation.”