California boy drowns after jumping into lake to escape three vicious dogs

The California City Police Department is searching for Kenneth Dobbins, whose three dogs attacked a chased a boy into a lake. The boy drowned and died at the scene.

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Police are searching for a man with ties to Los Angeles County and Palmdale after his dogs attacked a California City boy who drowned after jumping into a lake to escape from the dogs, according to authorities.

The California City Police Department responded shortly after 6 p.m., June 18, to a report of a drowning in the lake at Central Park, according to a police department news release. A 12-year-old boy jumped into the lake to escape.

The boy was found at the bottom of the lake by responding officers, who took him to the surface and started CPR, according to police. Officers also responded to another minor at the scene who was suffering from serious, non-life-threatening bite injuries.

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Paramedics from the Kern County Fire Department arrived and took over until an ambulance arrived, police said. The boy was taken to Tehachapi Hospital and then later to Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The other minor, a girl, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for her injuries and was released.

Officers continued the investigation and went to Lakeshore Condominiums, where they spoke with Kenneth Dobbins, according to police. Dobbins said he was in the park with his three dogs. Police photographed his clothing and three dogs, but didn’t know the extent of the injuries to the victims, so they didn’t take Dobbins into custody.

Dobbins’ dogs were later identified as the ones who attacked the minors at the park. Police secured an arrest warrant for Dobbins in connection with involuntary manslaughter and negligent owner of a mischievous animal causing serious bodily injury and/or death to another.

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On Tuesday, California City police went to Dobbins’ home and found that he had fled, according to the release. One of the dogs involved in the attack was later found in Los Angeles County and seized. The California City Police are trying to find Dobbins and his remaining dogs.

Dobbins is described as a 68-year-old unhoused, previously convicted felon, with ties to California City and Palmdale, according to police. Police have advised that anyone who encounters Dobbins to contact their local law enforcement agency.

If you have information about Dobbins, you are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Shannon Hayes at shayes@californiacitypd.org or at 760-373-8606.

More than $10,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for the deceased boy, whose family identified as Fernando Torres Moreno.

Torres Moreno “was ready for a great day at the park with his friends and family, but tragedy took him from us too soon,” according to the page. Moreno is survived by his mother, father, two brothers and two sisters.

“Fernando was a bright, loving boy who brought joy to everyone around him,” according to the fundraiser. “He loved spending time outdoors, playing with his siblings, and making new friends. His laughter and kindness touched the lives of many, and his absence leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and community.”