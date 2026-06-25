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California

Suspected South American burglary crew, including 4 minors, accused of hitting 10 Irvine homes

Colombian national Andres Zarate, 32 was arrested by Irvine Police at Bellflower apartment on Tuesday.
Colombian national is arrested by Irvine police at a Bellflower apartment building on Tuesday.
(Irvine Police Department)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Six South American nationals were arrested on suspicion of being part of a residential burglary crew that’s hit at least 10 homes over the last year, Irvine police said.
  • Andres Zarate, Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano, three male juveniles and one female minor from Colombia were booked Tuesday on burglary and conspiracy charges.

Six South American nationals, including four minors, have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a residential burglary crew that’s hit at least 10 homes over the last year, Irvine police announced Thursday afternoon.

The two adults, a man and woman, both 32, were identified by authorities; the other four suspects are 17-year-old minors, so were not named.

Andres Zarate, Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano, three male juveniles and one female minor from Colombia were booked Tuesday on burglary and conspiracy charges, according to Ziggy Azarcon, Irvine police public information officer.

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Colombian national Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano, 32, was arrested at an apartment in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
Colombian national Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano is arrested in Huntington Beach. She was among a group of six, including four teenagers, suspected of being part of a burglary ring.
(Irvine Police)

Zarate is being held at Santa Ana’s Intake Release Center, according to inmate records, while the location of the other five suspects was not available. Zarate and Acosta Serrano are due back in Orange County Superior Court on Friday, while information on the status of the minors was not provided.

The Burbank Police and Fire Dept. Headquarters are now closed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

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Colombian ‘burglary tourism’ suspects arrested in a string of Burbank home break-ins

Suspected members of a South American crime group are accused of committing burglaries in Burbank and other cities in California, Oregon and Washington.

“We are dedicated to the safety of our community,” Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “This successful investigation sends a clear message to all that crime will not be tolerated here. We have the technology, resources, and expertise to find those who commit crimes in Irvine and ensure that they are held accountable.”

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Whether the six suspects constitute their own ring or are part of a larger group is unknown, Azarcon said.

“There are a lot of people associated with this case, but we believe they are the main suspects responsible for these burglaries,” Azarcon said. “It’s still a possibility there may be more.”

It’s also unknown if the suspects are part of the “burglary tourism” trend, where foreign nationals, particularly from South America, travel to the U.S. specifically for burglary. Suspects from Chile hit Pacific Palisades and East Hollywood in 2024.

Seven Colombians were arrested in Burbank in May 2025.

Four Colombian nationals were arrested in connection with “burglary tourism” in Glendale, police said.

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Four arrested in Glendale believed to be part of ‘burglary tourism’ ring

The four men were arrested with a surveillance device camouflaged with fake leaves that police say was freshly pulled out of a planter in the residential neighborhood.

Detectives are continuing an investigation that began weeks ago, Azarcon said, and are analyzing evidence to see if the six are linked to additional crimes.

Zarate was arrested at an apartment in Bellflower, while Acosta Serrano and the female minor were nabbed in a Huntington Beach apartment. The three remaining male juveniles were arrested in Los Angeles. Irvine police arrested all six.

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Irvine police noted that detectives used “extensive surveillance and evidence gathering” to lead them to the suspects.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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