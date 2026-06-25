Suspected South American burglary crew, including 4 minors, accused of hitting 10 Irvine homes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Six South American nationals, including four minors, have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a residential burglary crew that’s hit at least 10 homes over the last year, Irvine police announced Thursday afternoon.

The two adults, a man and woman, both 32, were identified by authorities; the other four suspects are 17-year-old minors, so were not named.

Andres Zarate, Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano, three male juveniles and one female minor from Colombia were booked Tuesday on burglary and conspiracy charges, according to Ziggy Azarcon, Irvine police public information officer.

Advertisement

Colombian national Darlyn Alejandra Acosta Serrano is arrested in Huntington Beach. She was among a group of six, including four teenagers, suspected of being part of a burglary ring. (Irvine Police)

Zarate is being held at Santa Ana’s Intake Release Center, according to inmate records, while the location of the other five suspects was not available. Zarate and Acosta Serrano are due back in Orange County Superior Court on Friday, while information on the status of the minors was not provided.

“We are dedicated to the safety of our community,” Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “This successful investigation sends a clear message to all that crime will not be tolerated here. We have the technology, resources, and expertise to find those who commit crimes in Irvine and ensure that they are held accountable.”

Advertisement

Whether the six suspects constitute their own ring or are part of a larger group is unknown, Azarcon said.

“There are a lot of people associated with this case, but we believe they are the main suspects responsible for these burglaries,” Azarcon said. “It’s still a possibility there may be more.”

It’s also unknown if the suspects are part of the “burglary tourism” trend, where foreign nationals, particularly from South America, travel to the U.S. specifically for burglary. Suspects from Chile hit Pacific Palisades and East Hollywood in 2024.

Seven Colombians were arrested in Burbank in May 2025.

California Four arrested in Glendale believed to be part of ‘burglary tourism’ ring The four men were arrested with a surveillance device camouflaged with fake leaves that police say was freshly pulled out of a planter in the residential neighborhood.

Detectives are continuing an investigation that began weeks ago, Azarcon said, and are analyzing evidence to see if the six are linked to additional crimes.

Zarate was arrested at an apartment in Bellflower, while Acosta Serrano and the female minor were nabbed in a Huntington Beach apartment. The three remaining male juveniles were arrested in Los Angeles. Irvine police arrested all six.

Advertisement

Irvine police noted that detectives used “extensive surveillance and evidence gathering” to lead them to the suspects.