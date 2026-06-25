New security at CityWalk: Metal detectors for moviegoing, and maybe leave the weed pen at home

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CityWalk, known for its nightlife, eclectic food choices, neon signs and entertainment options, was once a place where you could stroll right in. But new security measures are now in place for the promenade that leads into Universal Studios Hollywood.

People who are planning to just access CityWalk, and not the theme park, do not need a ticket to enter but are subject to the same park security protocols — waiting in line to go through a metal detector and have your bag scanned.

If you are going on to the theme park, you don’t need to go through security again. But for those who just want to grab a bite or see a movie at the IMAX theater, the security protocol is an additional — possibly irritating — barrier. Users online remarked on the inconvenience for moviegoers and whether it could cause some people to skip their trip to CityWalk altogether.

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But for visitors The Times spoke with on Thursday, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Ernesto Lopez, coming in from Stockton, was traveling to CityWalk for the second time with family and said the security measures “surprised” him, but he felt safer. Lopez’s relatives agreed.

“I didn’t know we had to put our stuff in the baskets, but it’s actually a good safety measure,” Lopez said, referring to the bag check process.

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Lopez added that the security that was visible around the promenade felt like an extra layer of protection. In addition to the extra security milling about, many of the areas that were formerly open to the public were closed off by fences and guarded exits. Park-goers and those heading to CityWalk were directed to the new security checkpoints.

“There’s no danger, there’s no nothing,” Lopez said. “It’s safer.”

The policy was first implemented earlier this month and was not spurred by the World Cup, or the Olympics coming to L.A. in two years, a Universal Studios spokesperson told The Times. The “security bubble,” as it has been dubbed online, has been in the works for months, and the ongoing construction was clearly visible.

The Universal Studios globe can be seen from a security checkpoint outside the theme park. (Ethan Noah Roy / For The Times)

The new security measures align the Hollywood attraction with Universal Studios’ other venues, according to the spokesperson.

“This approach is consistent with our destinations across the country and at major sporting and entertainment venues throughout Los Angeles,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The policy is similar to that of Disneyland, where visitors must pass through security to access Main Street, U.S.A., before the entrance to the theme park and California Adventure.

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When The Times was at the promenade Thursday afternoon, the security line was moving quickly at each checkpoint.

Jackie Segura, who was there with her daughter, called the line “fast and easy.”

“I have no complaints,” said the frequent Universal Studios visitor.

Businesses had patrons who were there for the shopping as well as to visit the theme park. Many of the restaurants had patios busy with people.

For first-time guests Ty Birtles and his girlfriend, the security protocol wasn’t really a hassle; it was easy to get in.

“But I have to remember to leave behind the weed pen next time,” he said.