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San Diego woman accused of spying on ex-husband’s family gets probation

Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A San Diego woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after she livestreamed and recorded more than 700 hours of private Ring camera footage from inside her ex-husband’s home, according to a local news report.

In a story first reported by NBC7 San Diego, court records show that Rayna Bell pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of eavesdropping using an electronic device. Bell will pay restitution to the victims and serve a one-day sentence in custody and one year of probation. Her attorney did not speak with the news outlet, and attempts to contact the defendant Thursday by The Times were unsuccessful.

The stalking was first observed in May 2025 when Acacia Young realized she was being watched, according to NBC7. Young said she noticed it when the Ring camera’s blue light would turn on, signaling recording was happening, at times when she and her family members had not press record.

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Then, Young said, one day her whole family was in the living room, and they heard a voice from the camera and recognized it. It belonged to the ex-wife of her fiance, NBC7 reported.

This led the family to check their accounts, on which they learned the ex-wife was signed in on several of Young’s devices. The family then filed a restraining order.

Young’s family has since moved to a new home and replaced their Ring cameras.

“We tried so hard to try to restore the peace, the security, the privacy,” Young told NBC7. “Once you are robbed of that, it’s almost impossible to try to restore that in your home.”

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Young said her family will also be pursuing legal action in civil court.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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