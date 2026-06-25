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Some California cities pay up to $1,000 for reporting illegal fireworks. See which ones

Illegal fireworks light up the night sky and leave a pall of smoke over Long Beach.
Some cities across California are offering incentives for reporting illegal fireworks, like those seen in this July 4, 2023, display in Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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California has an illegal fireworks problem. As the Fourth of July nears, the air will fill with the sights, sounds and smells of festive, but illegal explosives.

In May, authorities evacuated parts of South Los Angeles after police found truckloads of fireworks.

In April, a former Yolo County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was one of five people indicted on a murder charge following a deadly July 2025 fireworks explosion that killed seven warehouse workers in Esparto.

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In 2024, Los Angeles paid $21 million to resolve claims stemming from an incident three years prior where city police blew up a South L.A. neighborhood while detonating a cache of fireworks.

Beyond the risks of manufacturing or storing illegal fireworks are injuries, general disruption from the sound, potential wildfire hazard and lingering air pollution.

In response, some cities across the state are offering incentives for reporting the possession or use of illegal fireworks.

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Here are the details:

San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to the arrest or identification of people intending to sell illegal fireworks, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“Illegal fireworks pose a serious threat to public safety and can lead to fires, injuries, property damage, and significant impacts on pets, livestock, veterans, and others who may be sensitive to loud explosions,” according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact the Fireworks Reporting Hotline at 805-781-1933. Anonymous tips can be submitted through San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-7867, through the free P3 Tips mobile app, or online at the Crime Stoppers website. Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks.

West Covina

West Covina in Los Angeles County is also offering a $200 reward for people who report illegal firework use, according to the West Covina Police Department.

You can qualify for a reward if you notify the police about fireworks being used in West Covina and the violator is detained, issued a citation or arrested, according to a police department news release.

You don’t need to be a West Covina resident to qualify, and only one reward will be provided per incident. City employees, volunteers, officials, and contractors are not eligible for the reward.

You can contact West Covina Police about the reward at (626) 939-8500.

Paramount

There’s also a reward for reporting illegal fireworks use in Paramount, according to the Paramount Sheriff’s Station.

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If your tip leads to an arrest or citation, you could qualify for a reward of $500 for tips that lead to a citation for use or possession and $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest for illegal sales.

Contact the Paramount Sheriff’s Station at (562) 220-2002 to qualify.

Maywood

Maywood also has an Illegal Fireworks Rewards Program that offers up to $1,000 for tips that lead to a citation, according to a City of Maywood news release.

Contact the Code Compliance Division at (323) 562-5700 or code@cityofmaywood.org to qualify for the program.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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