A call about illegal dumping in Palmdale leads to an 800-pound meth bust

Photographs released by the city of Palmdale show evidence of a drug seizure of over 800 pounds of methamphetamine along with a hidden narcotics production operation contained within a cargo container.

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Code enforcement officers in the city of Palmdale made an extraordinary discovery this week while responding to an illegal dumping complaint at a vacant lot — a narcotics lab and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine inside a cargo container.

The drug bust prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to descend on the vacant lot in the High Desert suburb, located 36 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and where authorities uncovered what appeared to be a drug lab nestled in the cargo container.

No arrests were announced with the discovery and the exact location of the vacant lot was not disclosed, but law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing.

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Palmdale officials said the discovery was one of the most significant drug busts in recent years.

California Millions of dollars of illegal drugs uncovered in San Clemente, police say Simi Valley police uncovered millions in drugs and cash at a San Clemente home. They were tipped off after searching the car of a woman dropping off her boyfriend for a probation appointment.

“This case is a powerful example of the important work our code enforcement team does every day to protect Palmdale neighborhoods,” Mayor Eric Ohlsen said in a statement. “What started as an illegal dumping investigation led to the removal of a massive amount of dangerous drugs from our community.”

The incident occurred Thursday when officers responded to a vacant lot after receiving report of illegal dumping, according to Palmdale news release.

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City officials said the discovery quickly turned into a coordinated effort with partner agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

In addition to the large amount of methamphetamine discovered, there were also materials and photos indicating multiple stages of narcotics production, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has assumed the criminal investigation.