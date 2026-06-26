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A call about illegal dumping in Palmdale leads to an 800-pound meth bust

Evidence of a drug seizure of over 800 pounds of methamphetamine along with a hidden narcotics production operation
Photographs released by the city of Palmdale show evidence of a drug seizure of over 800 pounds of methamphetamine along with a hidden narcotics production operation contained within a cargo container.
(City of Palmdale)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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Code enforcement officers in the city of Palmdale made an extraordinary discovery this week while responding to an illegal dumping complaint at a vacant lot — a narcotics lab and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine inside a cargo container.

The drug bust prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to descend on the vacant lot in the High Desert suburb, located 36 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and where authorities uncovered what appeared to be a drug lab nestled in the cargo container.

No arrests were announced with the discovery and the exact location of the vacant lot was not disclosed, but law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing.

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Palmdale officials said the discovery was one of the most significant drug busts in recent years.

On Friday May 29th, at about 1:00 PM, the Simi Valley PD-PROS Officer contacted Jason Klausmeyer (45 years old from San Clemente, CA) and April Baird 39 years old from San Clemente, CA) in their vehicle in the 3800 block of Alamo St. Baird was dropping off her boyfriend, Klausmeyer for his Probation appointment nearby. The SVPD assigns one Police Officer to work with the Ventura County Probation Office to assist with contacting and arresting subjects that violate their terms of probation. The vehicle, registered to Klausmeyer, was searched per his probation terms. Officers located approximately two kilograms of ketamine and $8000.00 in US Currency. Both Klausmeyer and Baird were subsequently arrested for possession and transportation of Ketamine for sales. Detectives from the Simi Valley PD- Special Investigations Unit were contacted and responded to assist with the investigation. A search warrant was authored and later served at the couple's residence and storage units in the City of San Clemente that evening. Detectives seized the following items from the residence in the 600 block of Calle Del Cerrito, San Clemente, CA: 85,000 counterfeit Adderal pills (methamphetamine) 25,000 Ecstacy pills (MDMA) 30 pounds of Ketamine 1 pound of fentanyl 7 pounds of cocaine 10 pounds of Psilocybin (mushrooms) $13,505 in US Currency $13,750 in Gold & Silver Currency The current street value of all illegal drugs seized was approximately $2.1 million. The initial investigation indicates that the suspects are involved in manufacturing illicit drugs at their residence and transporting/ delivering large amounts of illegal narcotics to locations in Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for violations of 11351 H&S, 11378 H&S, 11379 H&S, 11379.2 H&S and 182 PC. The Simi Valley Police Department would like to acknowledge the great work from the Officers from the Ventura County Probation Department, which

California

Millions of dollars of illegal drugs uncovered in San Clemente, police say

Simi Valley police uncovered millions in drugs and cash at a San Clemente home. They were tipped off after searching the car of a woman dropping off her boyfriend for a probation appointment.

“This case is a powerful example of the important work our code enforcement team does every day to protect Palmdale neighborhoods,” Mayor Eric Ohlsen said in a statement. “What started as an illegal dumping investigation led to the removal of a massive amount of dangerous drugs from our community.”

The incident occurred Thursday when officers responded to a vacant lot after receiving report of illegal dumping, according to Palmdale news release.

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City officials said the discovery quickly turned into a coordinated effort with partner agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

In addition to the large amount of methamphetamine discovered, there were also materials and photos indicating multiple stages of narcotics production, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has assumed the criminal investigation.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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