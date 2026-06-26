Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Access to a forbidden waterfall, get up to $1,000 for reporting illegal fireworks and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Gunman at large after shooting two people near South Los Angeles bar

a person seen silouhetted about to descend a staircase
Two people were hurt Thursday night after a man shot them near a bar in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two people were injured Thursday night after a man shot them near a barin South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at El Diamante Sports Bar on Figueroa Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the LAPD.

A man and a woman suffered injuries in the shooting and taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

Advertisement

The gunman fled in an unknown vehicle and remainsat large, the LAPD said. The investigation is still ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time. No further information is available.

People were at the bar to watch the World Cup game, according to ABC7.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement