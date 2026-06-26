Gunman at large after shooting two people near South Los Angeles bar

Two people were hurt Thursday night after a man shot them near a bar in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

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Two people were injured Thursday night after a man shot them near a barin South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at El Diamante Sports Bar on Figueroa Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the LAPD.

A man and a woman suffered injuries in the shooting and taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

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The gunman fled in an unknown vehicle and remainsat large, the LAPD said. The investigation is still ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time. No further information is available.

People were at the bar to watch the World Cup game, according to ABC7.