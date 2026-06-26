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‘I’m a better rider than you’: Teen’s e-motorcycle impounded after trying to outrun police in O.C. park

City of Orange Police Department body camera footage.
Orange Police Department body camera footage shows a pursuit on June 17 at Grijalva Park involving a 13-year-old boy riding an e-motorcycle without a helmet.
(Orange Police Department)
Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
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A teen riding an electric motorcycle in an Orange County park learned a tough lesson after trying to go wheel to wheel against a police officer: motorcycle cops are very hard to outrun.

The pursuit, captured on body camera footage, began on June 17 just before 1:30 p.m. at Grijalva Park in Orange where residents have long complained about unsafe e-bike riding. Teens are frequently spotted sans helmet speeding past pedestrians or doing stunts that could hurt themselves or others, residents say.

In this case, the 13-year-old boy was riding an e-motorcycle without a helmet when an officer initiated a stop inside the park, police said. But the boy thought he could give the officer the slip. It didn’t work.

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“I would stop if I were you,” the motor officer tells the teen over the motorcycle’s public address system, according to a video posted on Orange Police Department’s social media. “This is a really, really bad idea.”

On Thursday, March 26, deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station conducted a focused enforcement operation aimed at addressing the growing number of electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric motorcycles being operated in violation of state and local laws within the @CityofSantee . Deputies carried out traffic enforcement stops with an emphasis on identifying unlawful use of e-bikes and electric motorcycles. Throughout the operation, deputies made an estimated 80 to 100 public contacts. Riders and parents received educational materials designed to increase awareness of legal requirements and safe operation practices. As a result of the enforcement activity, deputies issued 12 citations for various violations. Additionally, 10 electric motorcycles were impounded. Fines associated with these violations may total up to $1,400. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that e-bikes and electric motorcycles are legally distinct vehicle types. While properly classified and equipped e-bikes may be operated on public roadways in accordance with California law, electric motorcycles are not permitted for use on public streets unless they meet the full requirements for street-legal motorcycles, including registration, licensing and insurance.

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SoCal teen on electric dirt bike leads half a dozen patrol cars on bizarre, speedy pursuit

A bizarre pursuit unfolded along residential streets in Oceanside as a helicopter and half a dozen sheriff’s patrol cars chased a teen on an electric dirt bike.

The officer tried to appeal to him, asking him to consider what his parents would think and reminding him that his face was on camera so he would be caught eventually.

But the teen, who was not identified, continued on, apparently under the impression he could outrun — or out ride — the motorcycle officer. The officer had some thoughts on that: “I promise I’m a better rider than you,” the officer said over the PA system.

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The officer chased the rider through a parking lot, over curbs and across grass and dirt trails, at one point telling the teen cheekily, “Oh look, I’m still here.”

After a few minutes the teen stopped and the officer instructed him to get off the bike. But the chase wasn’t over that easily. The teen quickly took off again and the motor officer was hot on his trail, the video shows.

The pursuit came to an end after about five minutes when the officer pinned the teen’s bike against a guardrail to force him to stop. The teen was cited on suspicion of nine violations: evading a police officer, violating the municipal code, riding in an unsafe manner in a city park on a motorized vehicle, not having license plates on the motorcycle, not wearing a helmet, not having a valid license or motorcycle license, not having registration, riding without proof of insurance and riding a motorcycle without mirrors, police said. Police also impounded the e-motorcycle.

Since the teen is a minor, he was not taken into custody. Instead, the boy was released to his father and the violations will be sent to the Orange County district attorney’s office, which will determine whether to file criminal charges, said Sgt. Trevor Cullen, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department.

Minors who speed and perform dangerous stunts on e-bikes on public streets have become a stubborn problem for communities across Southern California. And law enforcement agencies are cracking down.

Los Angeles, CA - October 25: A large group of mostly illegal dirt bike and powerful E-bike riders take over the streets Downtown Los Angeles as they ride in and out of traffic, often doing tricks in Los Angeles Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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In a case that generated a national conversation, Orange County prosecutors in April filed felony charges against the mother of a 14-year-old boy accused of hitting an 81-year-old man while doing wheelies on his e-motorcycle in Lake Forest. The man later died of his injuries.

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It was the third case this year in the county in which a parent has been criminally charged over their children illegally riding e-motorcycles.

In Orange, the Police Department has received more than 20 calls about e-bikes at Grijalva Park since April 1. Last year, the city had 24 traffic collisions involving e-bikes, Cullen said.

With summer approaching and children out of school, the department has deployed motor officers into the park to specifically address the problem of unsafe riding.

“The number one thing is, we want anyone riding an e-bike to be safe—juveniles or adults,” Cullen said.

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Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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