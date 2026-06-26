Photos: World Cup 2026 group stage is done

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The 48-team, 12-group World Cup group stage concludes on June 27, with the 32-team knockout bracket. Moving past initial group play, the tournament shifts to a win-or-go-home format that determines the path to the July 19 final. Mexico and the U.S. have become the first teams to qualify for the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the group phase of the tournament now well under way. The biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece features 104 games featuring 48 teams played across 16 host cities in three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

U.S. fans outside the stadium before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Türkiye at SoFi Stadium. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Switzerland forward Breel Embolo and Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic battle for the header. 2. U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter gestures to fans after a 4-1 win over Paraguay. 3. Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, left, kicks the ball against Iran defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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The U.S. national soccer team enters the pitch before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Turkiye. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. A U.S. fan before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Turkiye. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2. A Bosnia and Herzegovina fan before the World Cup group stage match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3. Emre Elmas of San Francisco paints his face before the World Cup group stage match between Paraguay and Turkiye. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic, back, and Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler headers the ball. 2. New Zealand forward Elijah Just, back center, celebrates with teammates after his second goal. 3. U.S. defender Mark McKenzie, right, and Turkiye midfielder Baris Alper Yilmaz in action. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Team USA and Team Paraguay fans parade to the venue to watch the first World Cup group stage match at SoFi Stadium. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. U.S. defender Chris Richards, center, kicks the ball against Paraguay forward Julio Enciso while U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams looks. 2. New Zealand defender Callan Elliot, left, and Iran midfielder Mehdi Ghayedi go after the ball. 3. Iran midfielder Aria Yousefi flies into the air after going for the ball against New Zealand midfielder Joe Bell. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Fans participate in the wave during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Iran and New Zealand. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

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1 2 3 1. Australia midfielder Aiden O’Neill leaps over Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza during the first half. 2. Paraguay forward Gabriel Avalos, left, and Australia defender Aziz Behich in action. 3. Jordan forward Mahmoud al-Mardi, left, and Algeria defender Rafik Belghali in action. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Kian Souresrafil, a Orange County resident, gets his face painted with an Iranian flag before the World Cup group stage match between Iran and New Zealand. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times) 2. A Turkiye fan before the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Turkiye. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times) 3. A Jordan fan during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Jordan and Algeria. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

Team Iran and Team New Zealand enter the pitch before the World Cup group stage match. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy fouls Iran forward Mehdi Taremi. 2. New Zealand forward Elijah Just reacts after scoring. 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (1) makes a save during the second half of a World Cup group stage match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)