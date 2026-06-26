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Photos: World Cup 2026 group stage is done

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (20), center, celebrates with teammates after his second goal during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Allen J. SchabenRonaldo BolañosKelvin KuoChristina HouseEric Thayer and David Barreda

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The 48-team, 12-group World Cup group stage concludes on June 27, with the 32-team knockout bracket. Moving past initial group play, the tournament shifts to a win-or-go-home format that determines the path to the July 19 final. Mexico and the U.S. have become the first teams to qualify for the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the group phase of the tournament now well under way. The biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece features 104 games featuring 48 teams played across 16 host cities in three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 25, 2026: United States fans outside the stadium before the World Cup group stage
U.S. fans outside the stadium before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Türkiye at SoFi Stadium.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

1

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo (7) and Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic (18)

2

U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter gestures to fans after a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

3

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, left, kicks the ball against Iran defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan.

1. Switzerland forward Breel Embolo and Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic battle for the header. 2. U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter gestures to fans after a 4-1 win over Paraguay. 3. Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, left, kicks the ball against Iran defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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United States national soccer team enters the pitch
The U.S. national soccer team enters the pitch before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Turkiye.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

1

A United States fan before the game World Cup group stage match

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Bosnia and Herzegovina fan before the World Cup group stage match

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Emre Elmas of San Francisco, CA paints his face

1. A U.S. fan before the World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Turkiye. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2. A Bosnia and Herzegovina fan before the World Cup group stage match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3. Emre Elmas of San Francisco paints his face before the World Cup group stage match between Paraguay and Turkiye. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

1

Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic (18), back, and Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler (8)

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New Zealand forward Elijah Just, back center, celebrates with teammates after his second goal.

3

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 25, 2026: United States of America defender Mark McKenzie.

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Nikola Katic, back, and Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler headers the ball. 2. New Zealand forward Elijah Just, back center, celebrates with teammates after his second goal. 3. U.S. defender Mark McKenzie, right, and Turkiye midfielder Baris Alper Yilmaz in action. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles, CA - June 12, 2026: Team USA and Team Paraguay fans parade.
Team USA and Team Paraguay fans parade to the venue to watch the first World Cup group stage match at SoFi Stadium.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

1

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America defender Chris Richards.

2

New Zealand defender Callan Elliot, left, and Iran midfielder Mehdi Ghayedi go after the ball.

3

Iran midfielder Aria Yousefi flies into the air after going for the ball against New Zealand midfielder Joe Bell.

1. U.S. defender Chris Richards, center, kicks the ball against Paraguay forward Julio Enciso while U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams looks. 2. New Zealand defender Callan Elliot, left, and Iran midfielder Mehdi Ghayedi go after the ball. 3. Iran midfielder Aria Yousefi flies into the air after going for the ball against New Zealand midfielder Joe Bell. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Fans participate in the wave during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Iran and New Zealand.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)
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Australia midfielder Aiden O'Neill leaps over Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza during the first half.

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Paraguay forward Gabriel Avalos (21), left, and Australia defender Aziz Behich (16) in action

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Jordan forward Mahmoud al-Mardi, left, and Algeria defender Rafik Belghali in action.

1. Australia midfielder Aiden O’Neill leaps over Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza during the first half. 2. Paraguay forward Gabriel Avalos, left, and Australia defender Aziz Behich in action. 3. Jordan forward Mahmoud al-Mardi, left, and Algeria defender Rafik Belghali in action. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

1

Kian Souresrafil, a Orange County resident, gets his face painted with an Iranian flag

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A Turkiye fan before the World Cup group stage match

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A Jordan fan during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Jordan and Algeria.

1. Kian Souresrafil, a Orange County resident, gets his face painted with an Iranian flag before the World Cup group stage match between Iran and New Zealand. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times) 2. A Turkiye fan before the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Turkiye. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times) 3. A Jordan fan during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between Jordan and Algeria. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

Team Iran and Team New Zealand enter the pitch before the World Cup group stage match.
Team Iran and Team New Zealand enter the pitch before the World Cup group stage match.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1

Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy fouls Iran forward Mehdi Taremi.

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New Zealand forward Elijah Just reacts after scoring.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (1) makes a save

1. Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy fouls Iran forward Mehdi Taremi. 2. New Zealand forward Elijah Just reacts after scoring. 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (1) makes a save during the second half of a World Cup group stage match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America forward Christian Pulisic.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts after U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie (8), back center, scores during the first half of a World Cup group stage match between the U.S. and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

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Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service and was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Ronaldo Bolaños

Ronaldo Bolaños is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He is a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in photography and a minor in Mexican American studies. Bolaños has served as the multimedia editor at the Shorthorn, the campus student-run newspaper, along with working as a summer fellow at the Texas Tribune. He was born and raised in Dallas and enjoys history and connecting with people from places unfamiliar to him.

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and she received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

Eric Thayer

Eric Thayer is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

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