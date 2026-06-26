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Possibly ‘distracted’ lifeguard drives over sunbather in Half Moon Bay, officials say

A screenshot from Google Maps showing Francis Beach in Half Moon Bay.
A screenshot from Google Maps showing Francis Beach in Half Moon Bay, Calif. A woman on the beach was injured after being run over by a lifeguard, officials say.
(Google Maps)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A California State Parks lifeguard who was allegedly distracted while driving an agency vehicle ran over a woman lying in the sand at Francis Beach in Half Moon Bay on Wednesday, according to the the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, but sheriff’s spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said she was expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office is conducing an investigation into the incident. Spiker said that “initial reports indicated the driver may have been distracted.”

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The incident involved a seasonal lifeguard at Francis Beach, the main hub of Half Moon Bay State Beach, according to Adeline Yee, spokesperson for California State Parks. The beach, which is home to a campground and picnic areas, is also known as Kelly State Beach.

Such incidents are not uncommon. In 2018, a woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a pickup driven by an on-duty municipal worker while she was lying on the sand in Newport Beach. Two years earlier, a Los Angeles County employee drove over a man laying in the sand in Venice Beach, severely injuring the victim.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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