Red flag warning for critical fire weather in place across swath of Southern California

A Joshua tree is silhouetted against the setting sun in the Mojave Desert terrain July 13, 2025.

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Areas of San Bernardino, Kern, Inyo and Tulare counties are under a red flag warning until 11 p.m. Saturday as forecasters warn that strong winds and critically low humidity are generating dangerous fire weather conditions.

The warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Friday and covers Death Valley National Park, the Mojave Desert, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley and the Lower Colorado River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

In these areas, forecasters are predicting wind gusts of about 35 to 55 mph and low humidity rates of 6% to 15%, meaning any fire that ignites will likely spread rapidly, according to the weather service.

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Fire weather warnings currently extend across the Western United States, including much of Arizona, Nevada and Utah as well as portions of Colorado and New Mexico, where there is an ample supple of dry fuel ready to burn after a snow-starved winter.

Southeastern Utah, which is currently grappling with the 70,000-plus acre Cottonwood Fire, is under a rare “particularly dangerous situation” alert, which is the highest level of fire warning issued by the National Weather Service. This type of alert was in place in Los Angeles when the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires ignited last year.

World & Nation Utah governor restricts fireworks as largest U.S. wildfire surges uncontained The Cottonwood fire in a sparsely populated area of southern Utah started Monday. It reached nearly 111 square miles Friday and was entirely uncontained, forestry officials said. One of six large wildfires burning in Utah, it severely damaged the Eagle Point ski resort in Beaver County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is advising residents in red flag areas of Southeastern California to be prepared to evacuate in the event a fire starts.

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“Be ready, and not reactive,” the department said in a statement. “Pack a go bag, sign up for emergency alerts, prepare your home for wildfire, and review your evacuation plan now.”

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it is coordinating with local authorities to preposition fire personnel and equipment in Inyo County in preparation for the weather and urged residents to sign up for alerts at ready.ca.gov.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches and California heads deeper into fire season, Cal Fire is also reminding residents to use extreme caution when it comes to fireworks.

Only designated “safe and sane” fireworks are legal for personal use in California. Many cities — including Los Angeles, San Diego and Long Beach — completely ban the personal use of any type of fireworks.

“Illegal fireworks can cause devastating burn injuries, spark wildfires, and carry serious criminal penalties, including fines and jail time,” Cal Fire said in a statement. “As we celebrate 250 years of this nation, let’s honor it the right way by keeping California safe.”