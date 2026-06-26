Trump administration takes aim at California Coastal Commission, again

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The Trump administration has initiated a new review of the California Coastal Commission and other powerful coastal watchdogs — a move that several state leaders and environmental activists worry could undermine the state’s authority to protect its treasured coastline.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently ordered the review, calling some of the state’s efforts to regulate federal projects “environmental extremism.”

“California has repeatedly and unfoundedly obstructed spaceport development,” Lutnick wrote. He said prior evaluations have not adequately considered economics and the perspective of federal officials, particularly “concerning offshore oil production, maintenance of pipelines and desalination.”

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The review will be conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and will examine the decades-old California Coastal Management Program, a voluntary, federal-state partnership established through the Coastal Management Act. The program provides states the ability to review, regulate and provide input on federal projects that affect their coastlines, but not broad veto power.

The California Coastal Commission, the State Coastal Conservancy and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission all implement California’s program in coordination with NOAA.

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Such evaluations occur regularly, but this one comes shortly after the Biden administration completed its own review. It also comes as the Trump administration pushes an agenda that could have major impacts along California’s coast, including expanded offshore drilling and increased rocket launches.

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“For decades, coastal states and the federal government have worked together to effectively manage our coastlines,” California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot said in a statement. “Now, the Trump administration is launching a new attack on that collaborative relationship. ... Our $51 billion coastal economy serves as a powerful engine for the state’s prosperity, and the people of our state must keep a seat at the table to protect it.”

Depending on the review’s outcomes, state officials said the Trump administration could cut off millions in funding for California’s Coastal Management Program, or roll back its influence in reviewing potential environmental hazards.

The Trump administration remains at odds with California over the direction of the state’s coastline, a fight that has become most apparent along the coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Houston-based oil company has used Trump’s influence to usurp state environmental oversight — including the California Coastal Commission — to revive a long-dormant offshore oil operation.

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On Friday, NOAA filed its official notice of the review, which includes taking public comment and hosting three public meetings. The only in-person meeting will take place August 10 in Santa Monica, while two virtual meetings will be held August 10 and 12. Public comment can be submitted through August 22.

The review has sent shockwaves through the environmental community. The Defenders of Wildlife, a national nonprofit, called it “a clear attempt by the Trump administration to target one of California’s most effective tools for protecting its iconic coastline” — and fears it could send a message to other states.

“This unnecessary review sends a clear message to California and other coastal states: challenge the administration’s priorities, and your coastal management program may become the next target,” read a statement from Stephanie Altman, senior energy and biodiversity specialist at Defenders of Wildlife.

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While the coastal management program doesn’t provide states authority to override federal officials, it has provided “meaningful oversight of federal projects, as well as federally-permitted or licensed projects that can impact the coast,” according to a statement from the state’s natural resources agency. Such oversight can include ensuring that companies have oil spill plans in place, or that they perform restoration efforts after development.

In recent years, the program made headlines as the California Coastal Commission raised repeated concerns about a major uptick in Space X launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The concerns didn’t stop the launches, but the agencies were able to reach an agreement that federal officials would better monitor wildlife around the base and implement a light management plan.

At a recent meeting of the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, Chair Zack Wasserman, decried the review and said it was likely motivated by politics, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

“This is unfortunately one more step in the efforts of our current federal administration to impose by fiat, and not by legislation” Wasserman was quoted as saying.