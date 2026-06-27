Canadian flew to California, posed as Amazon driver to kill woman he met in online gaming

Booking mug of Devin Wolfgang Vanderhoef, 26, who traveled from British Columbia to Monterey County in a plan to kill a woman he met through online gaming, according to authorities.

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A Canadian man was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life sentences for the attempted murder of two people in Monterey County, one of whom he met online.

Devin Wolfgang Vanderhoef, 26, of North Vancouver, British Columbia, met a woman who lives in Salinas through online gaming. In November 2024, he traveled from Canada to Monterey County and, according to prosecutors, purchased knives, handcuffs and duct tape and surveilled the home and workplace of the victim.

Posing as an Amazon delivery driver, on the night of the attack, he approached her home, and the female victim’s boyfriend answered the door.

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Vanderhoef forced his way inside and stabbed the boyfriend. Both victims were able to flee outside as the attack continued. The male was able to disarm Vanderhoef and stab him, but Vanderhoef was able to tackle the female victim and choke her until she could not breathe. Both victims survived.

Having been obsessed with the woman for a year, Vanderhoef confessed that he had been planning the attack for more than a month before flying to California, according to prosecutors. He said his plan was to “actually kill someone.”

Vanderhoef had traveled to California with a friend, Darius Avery White, who was arrested while sitting on a flight to return to Canada. White, who testified against Vanderhoef, pleaded guilty to assault charges and was sentenced in April.

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Vanderhoef was additionally sentenced to five consecutive years for inflicting bodily injury and using a weapon during the commission of a crime. He was convicted after a jury trial in February.

In a statement, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said, “We hope this case serves as a powerful reminder that online interactions can carry real world consequences, and we encourage parents and community members to remain engaged, informed, and proactive in protecting themselves and their children.”